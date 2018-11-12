Notification of Interim Results for 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period ending 30 September 2018 on 26 November 2018.

Management will host a conference call for analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 26 November 2018.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

Nigel Szembel

+44(0)7802 362088