Overstock.com Announces Annual Dividend on Series A and Series B Preferred Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a regular annual cash dividend for 2018 of $0.16 per share on its Blockchain Voting Series A Preferred Stock and a regular annual cash dividend for 2018 of $0.16 per share on its Voting Series B Preferred Stock, in each case payable on December 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2018. 

The ex-dividend date for the Series B Preferred dividend is expected to be November 28, 2018. Holders and potential investors in the Series B Preferred shares may confirm the ex-dividend date for the Series B Preferred dividend on the OTCQX website operated by OTC Markets when posted.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc

Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, jewelry, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2018, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

