12/11/2018 18:00:00

Prey Inc. Refutes Election Malware Claims of Malaysian PKR

Affirms Prey Anti-Theft is not capable of tampering with voting process

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prey Inc., provider of the cross-platform, open-source anti-theftsoftware that protects more than eight million mobile devices, addresses today recent accusations against Prey’ software by PKR deputy presidential candidate Rafizi Ramli and JPP chairman Datuk Rashid Din during the PKR elections in Malaysia, in which the results in the Julau district of Sarawak of said elections were suspended due to a supposed security breach in a set of tablets utilized as e-voting machines. Prey affirms that its Prey Anti-Theft software is not capable of carrying out the specific election tampering activities.

For more than seven years, the open-source Prey Anti-theft application has enjoyed worldwide  acceptance for its ability to protect phones, tablets, and laptops against theft and their data against loss. As a company, Prey Inc. also provides Enterprise solutions for recognized companies, universities, and non-governmental organizations globally.

In this alleged breach, the Prey Anti-theft mobile app was found installed, allegedly without authorization. It is still being debated if the application was installed by party election workers looking to secure the devices, since installing applications required Administrator credentials, or if was installed by third-party individuals looking to tamper or disrupt the devices.

In these recent allegations, Prey’s software has been incorrectly accused of:

  • Eliminating voting applications installed on the tablets

  • Manipulating voting decisions remotely

  • Wiping out votes on the tablet, as a feature

  • Controlling the tablets remotely as a remote desktop

  • Being a malware and spyware application

  • Breaching password-protected systems to install the application

Prey Inc. confirms that its software is not capable of carrying out said activities, being that the application itself has no Remote Desktop feature, and no remote control capabilities that allow the deletion of specific applications or the ability to write or modify data in the device.

Prey’s free features include device tracking and security actions such as the remote screen lock, the alarm, and message alert. The Remote File Retrieval and Remote Wipe features are part of paid plans exclusively; furthermore, Remote Wipe is only capable of wiping the SD card or to format the Android device completely. It cannot target files specifically or modify them to alter their content.

Prey Inc. also discredits allegations that describe Prey as malware capable of bypassing in-device security that avoids unauthorized user modifications, such as tampering of data or installing applications. When said protections are active, the application can only be installed by the device’s Administrator.

The company was not, at any given moment, involved in the election process or in the configuration of the devices utilized; moreover, Prey Inc. isn’t responsible for the organization or disruption of the security measures that are to be taken to protect e-voting devices during events of such sensibility.

Prey is committed to the protection of our users privacy and security. We have complied with the GDPR regulation since it came into effect, so that users can be protected by the highest worldwide privacy standards. Even if the European regulation is bound specifically to all activities inside that continent, Prey Inc. applies these terms and standards globally to ensure all users around the globe are covered. We have also kept our software as an open-source, due to established trust between our solution and the community.

We believe the candidate’s words come in good faith and stem from a misunderstanding of how the software works. Given this position, we refrain for now to pursue further legal actions.

About Prey Inc.

Prey Inc. is is the only provider of anti-theft solutions for tracking and protecting mobile devices that can manage and secure all of an organization’s mobile devices from the same place. Installed on more than 8 million devices worldwide, Prey’s cross-platform, open-source security solution consolidates mobile device management on a single account, no matter how many different device manufacturers or operating system need to be tracked. Find out more at www.preyproject.com

Media Contact

Mike Schultz | Cavalier Communications

Phone: 978-496-1012

Mike@cavalier-communications.com 

Prey logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
47
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
4
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
5
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
BioSig Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell on November 13, 2018
18:50
UPDATE - Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press Offers New Opportunities to Expand Small Business Client Base
18:48
ACE Applauds Revisions to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans
18:45
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:37
Create® Wins 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Digital Communications
18:30
End of Day
18:22
Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:15
Kathleen Walters ’73 Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees
18:14
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 19:17:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-12 20:17:11 - 2018-11-12 19:17:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY