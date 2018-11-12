ReMode to Make Conference Programming Globally Available via Livestream

Partnerships with Colleges and Nonprofits Around the World Ensure that Sustainability Conference Can Inspire Next Generation of Designers and Fashion Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReMode, the premier event for disruptive and sustainable fashion, today announced that it is taking its message global by making a livestream video of conference programming available to viewers around the world. Over the two-day event, which takes place in Los Angeles November 13–14, a livestream of speaker sessions, panel discussions and presentations will be available on the ReMode website ( ReMode.com ), starting at 8:30 a.m., PST, on Tuesday, November 13, and running through the end of the conference the following day.

ReMode has partnered with universities, colleges, and nonprofit organizations around the world including London, Paris, and Hong Kong to ensure that its conference programming—focused on changing the fashion industry for good—reaches the largest audience possible.

“ReMode may be happening in Los Angeles, but it’s really a global platform to share ideas and inspire and learn from each other,” said ReMode founder and fashion entrepreneur Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel. “It’s important that our content and programming are available to the next generation of designers, creators and changemakers, wherever they are around the world, as they are the ones who will be building the future of the fashion industry.”

ReMode has connected with international educational institutions including London College of Fashion; Miami’s Instituto Marangoni; Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Los Angeles; Fashion Institute of Technology, New York; Parsons School of Design, New York; and Institut Français de la Mode in Paris. These fashion, design, and technology schools will be sharing ReMode’s livestream video content with their students around the globe. Select schools are also hosting live viewing sessions and streaming parties, ensuring that students and future fashion industry influencers have access to ReMode’s content and programming as an educational platform.

“IFM is always eager for tools that help us understand the future of the fashion industry. We are excited to stream ReMode and help take its content global,” said Lucas Delattre, Head of Communications, Media and Digital Technology at Paris’ Institut Français de la Mode.

Students at colleges and universities across Canada, including the Ryerson School of Fashion, George Brown College, Fanshawe College and the University of Waterloo, will have access to ReMode’s livestream through a partnership with Fashion Takes Action, a Canadian nonprofit working alongside the fashion industry and consumers to shift global behavior toward more positive social and environmental impacts.

ReMode has also partnered with several other nonprofits, NGOs and advocacy groups, including Fashion Revolution India, Hong Kong-based Redress, and Amsterdam-based Fashion For Good, to ensure that ReMode’s programming will reach a global network of innovators and activists working to scale technologies, platforms and business models that have the potential to transform the fashion industry.

ReMode is the first event to bring together innovators from across the entire value chain of the fashion industry to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections. Livestream viewers will be able to watch and listen to keynote sessions from industry leaders such as Everlane Founder and CEO Michael Preysman, Allbirds Co-founder and Co-CEO Joey Zwillinger and Rebecca Minkoff, Co-founder and Creative Director of Rebecca Minkoff, as they discuss sustainability, innovation, growth and disruption in the fashion industry.

ReMode will feature more than 75 sessions and workshops designed to equip fashion professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to grow their businesses in a responsible and sustainable way. The event will also feature 3D cinematic experiences, immersive art installations and unique concept shops highlighting the latest in ethical fashion and sustainable materials.

Event programming will address topics such as artificial intelligence in fashion, omnichannel retailing, sustainable production, circular fashion and financing. Scheduled speakers include senior executives from established and emerging fashion brands and retailers, sustainability advocates, venture capital firms, and global technology companies.

Each of ReMode’s four pillars—ReMake, ReThink, ReInvest and ReMarket—features panels, workshops, keynotes, networking events and a curated selection of innovative solutions providers. For more information and to register, visit ReMode.com .

About ReMode

ReMode is the premier global fashion event for disruptive and sustainable fashion. The event brings together established and up-and-coming fashion brands and innovators from across the entire value chain of the fashion business to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections. Today’s fashion brands must change, as the consumer is the new channel. This requires deep business transformation, including different financing, shorter times to market, new skills, new tools, new technologies and materials, and new solutions providers. ReMode was created by UBM Fashion, the leading producer of world-renowned fashion trade shows such as COTERIE, PROJECT, FN PLATFORM and MAGIC.

Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Michael McMullan

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

(212) 994-4660