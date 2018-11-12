Renewable Energy and Power Commences Sales of New LED Paintless Dent Repair Lighting Line

iDENT Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Products Launched and Sold at SEMA Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – LED lighting and power solutions company Renewable Energy and Power ( OTC: RBNW) (or "REAP"), today announced the sales launch of its unique automotive LED lighting solutions at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) annual trade-only event.

View iDENT LED Paintless Dent Removal Product Page

Renewable Energy’s portable iDENT PDR™ LED offers both cost advantages and higher repair quality due to its universal articulation and precise illumination, designed to reduce the need for costly repaints in complex jobs such as hail damage.

iDENT was exhibited along with the company’s full line of automotive targeted indoor and outdoor LED lights, resulting in over 1,000 new prospects and potential distribution partners.

“This new product line offers competitive cost and quality advantages for the automotive sector including showrooms, retailers, and repair shops,” commented CEO Donald MacIntyre. “Demand for these advantages was clearly evident by direct sales and attention these products received at SEMA and we are actively pursuing orders and strategic discussions originated at the event.”

Automotive professionals interested in the benefits of transitioning to LED from fluorescent lighting are invited to review the products site linked above and contact us for ordering details.

About Renewable Energy and Power

REAP

seeks to make the Green Energy market cost competitive with fossil fuels through innovation in solar, wind-power, and LED lighting. Federal and state legislation in the United States provides for tax incentives that drive businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with new solar and LED alternatives of the types offered by REAP.

For information:

info@reappower.com

Phone: 702-685-9524

@REAPPower

www.reappower.com