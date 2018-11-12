12/11/2018 13:47:00

Renewable Energy and Power Commences Sales of New LED Paintless Dent Repair Lighting Line

iDENT Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Products Launched and Sold at SEMA Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –  LED lighting and power solutions company Renewable Energy and Power (OTC: RBNW) (or "REAP"), today announced the sales launch of its unique automotive LED lighting solutions at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) annual trade-only event.

View iDENT LED Paintless Dent Removal Product Page

Renewable Energy’s portable iDENT PDR™ LED offers both cost advantages and higher repair quality due to its universal articulation and precise illumination, designed to reduce the need for costly repaints in complex jobs such as hail damage.

iDENT was exhibited along with the company’s full line of automotive targeted indoor and outdoor LED lights, resulting in over 1,000 new prospects and potential distribution partners.

“This new product line offers competitive cost and quality advantages for the automotive sector including showrooms, retailers, and repair shops,” commented CEO Donald MacIntyre. “Demand for these advantages was clearly evident by direct sales and attention these products received at SEMA and we are actively pursuing orders and strategic discussions originated at the event.”

Automotive professionals interested in the benefits of transitioning to LED from fluorescent lighting are invited to review the products site linked above and contact us for ordering details.

About Renewable Energy and Power

REAP

 seeks to make the Green Energy market cost competitive with fossil fuels through innovation in solar, wind-power, and LED lighting. Federal and state legislation in the United States provides for tax incentives that drive businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with new solar and LED alternatives of the types offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For information:

info@reappower.com

Phone: 702-685-9524

@REAPPower

www.reappower.com

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc..jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
45
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
18
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MCHP, COCP and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:10
Thinking Ahead Institute reveals the ‘most influential capital on the planet’
14:10
INVESTOR REMINDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14:08
Cray Turbocharges AI Model Development With New Algorithms and Frameworks
14:08
Investor Alert - Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims Against Certain Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc.
14:05
Summit Direct Mail completes SOC 2 data security exam; annual audit of I/T processes assures client data is secure
14:05
Corsa Technology to help protect SCinet from Internet Compromises
14:05
Jibestream and HERE Venues Partner to Offer Enterprise-Class Indoor Mapping Solutions
14:02
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics
13:59
INVESTOR REMINDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 14:28:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-12 15:28:34 - 2018-11-12 14:28:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY