12/11/2018 13:45:00

Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sterling Construction, Tredegar, j2 Global, Medical Transcription Billing, Concert Pharmaceuticals, and Senseonics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL), Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG), j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC), Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

STRL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=STRL

TG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TG

JCOM DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JCOM

MTBC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MTBC

CNCE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CNCE

SENS DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SENS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL), Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG), j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC), Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 8th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sterling Construction's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sterling Construction reported revenue of $291.27MM vs $304.22MM (down 4.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.27 (up 22.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sterling Construction reported revenue of $957.96MM vs $690.12MM (up 38.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.24 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

To read the full Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=STRL

-----------------------------------------

Tredegar Corporation (TG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tredegar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Tredegar reported revenue of $269.62MM vs $282.08MM (down 4.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $1.34 (down 66.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tredegar reported revenue of $1,013.04MM vs $830.72MM (up 21.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $0.75 (up 54.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Tredegar Corporation (TG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TG

-----------------------------------------

j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

j2 Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, j2 Global reported revenue of $292.72MM vs $273.62MM (up 6.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.67 (down 5.97%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, j2 Global reported revenue of $1,117.84MM vs $874.26MM (up 27.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.89 vs $3.15 (down 8.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.20 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JCOM

-----------------------------------------

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Medical Transcription Billing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Medical Transcription Billing reported revenue of $17.04MM vs $7.51MM (up 126.85%) and basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Medical Transcription Billing reported revenue of $31.81MM vs $24.49MM (up 29.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.69 vs -$0.95. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.20 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MTBC

-----------------------------------------

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Concert Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Concert Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.01MM vs $143.84MM (down 99.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.74 vs $5.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Concert Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $143.89MM vs $0.17MM (up 82,595.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.20 vs -$2.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.88 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CNCE

-----------------------------------------

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Senseonics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Senseonics reported revenue of $3.62MM vs $0.81MM (up 345.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Senseonics reported revenue of $6.37MM vs $0.33MM (up 1,819.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.49 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

To read the full Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SENS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT Market Source Research

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

