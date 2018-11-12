Research Report Identifies Warrior Met Coal, Shake Shack, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, Jagged Peak Energy, M.D.C., and NetScout with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC), Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK), Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), and NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC), Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK), Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), and NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 8th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Warrior Met Coal's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Warrior Met Coal reported revenue of $273.30MM vs $311.96MM (down 12.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $2.27 (down 55.95%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Warrior Met Coal reported revenue of $1,169.09MM vs $369.02MM (up 216.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.62 vs -$2.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.18 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shake Shack's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Shake Shack reported revenue of $119.65MM vs $94.61MM (up 26.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.19 (down 10.53%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shake Shack reported revenue of $358.81MM vs $268.48MM (up 33.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs $0.54. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.73 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enable Midstream Partners, LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Enable Midstream Partners, LP reported revenue of $928.00MM vs $705.00MM (up 31.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.24 (up 25.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enable Midstream Partners, LP reported revenue of $2,803.00MM vs $2,272.00MM (up 23.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.92 vs $0.68 (up 35.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jagged Peak Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Jagged Peak Energy reported revenue of $158.68MM vs $53.05MM (up 199.10%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.08 (up 162.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.81 and is expected to report on March 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

M.D.C.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, M.D.C. reported revenue of $785.64MM vs $603.75MM (up 30.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $1.09 (down 13.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, M.D.C. reported revenue of $2,577.61MM vs $2,326.84MM (up 10.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $1.86 (up 36.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.81 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) REPORT OVERVIEW

NetScout's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NetScout reported revenue of $223.80MM vs $256.86MM (down 12.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, NetScout reported revenue of $986.79MM vs $1,162.11MM (down 15.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.36 (up 152.78%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.36 and is expected to report on May 2nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

