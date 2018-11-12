12/11/2018 20:24:38

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of BWX Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of BWX Technologies, Inc. (“BWX” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BWXT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, BWX announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 in a Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In a press release issued the same day, BWX President and CEO Rex D. Geveden stated that “third quarter results were negatively impacted by a reserve on missile tubes and increased interest expense…” Following this news, BWX’s stock price fell from a close of $60.67 per share on November 6, 2018, to a close of $46.26 per share the following day. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bwx-technologies-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

