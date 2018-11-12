12/11/2018 16:18:38

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Select Income REIT to Government Properties Income Trust is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Select Income REIT (“Select Income” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: SIR) stock prior to September 17, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Select Income to Government Properties Income Trust. Under the terms of the transaction, Select Income shareholders will receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties shares and a special dividend of 0.502 of a share of Industrial Logistics Property Trust for each share of Select Income stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $17.54 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/select-income-reit

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Select Income merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Select Income breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Government Properties is underpaying for Select Income shares, thus unlawfully harming Select Income shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
46
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
18
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CWH and OZK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:44
Derivatives – Product Information 121/18
16:42
Womble Bond Dickinson Client Gregory Packaging, Inc. Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contractual Dispute with Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in Federal Court
16:36
Net Asset Value(s)
16:34
CFN Media Launches Regular Showcasing of Leading Cannabis Funds & Investment Bankers
16:32
Manus Bio Inc. Named “Start-Up to Watch” by Chemical & Engineering News
16:30
The Film Detective Has Solved the Case for Classic Film Lovers
16:30
Phase 2 Results for Madrigal’s MGL-3196 in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Presented during Presidential Plenary Clinical Session of The Liver Meeting® 2018
16:20
Net Asset Value(s)
16:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Select Income REIT to Government Properties Income Trust is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 17:04:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-12 18:04:43 - 2018-11-12 17:04:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY