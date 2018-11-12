SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Select Income REIT to Government Properties Income Trust is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Select Income REIT (“Select Income” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: SIR) stock prior to September 17, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Select Income to Government Properties Income Trust. Under the terms of the transaction, Select Income shareholders will receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties shares and a special dividend of 0.502 of a share of Industrial Logistics Property Trust for each share of Select Income stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $17.54 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/select-income-reit

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Select Income merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Select Income breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Government Properties is underpaying for Select Income shares, thus unlawfully harming Select Income shareholders.

