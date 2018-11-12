Start of Day

12/11/2018 06:00:00

London, November 9

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently checked prior to any use or publication.

11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
38
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
17
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
16
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

1
Sanofi: ODYSSEY OUTCOMES investigators highlight at AHA that Praluent® (alirocumab) was associated with fewer deaths from any cause
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN
3
ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation Now Offers Cold Laser Therapy Option for Joliet-Area Residents
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe

Latest news

08:50
Net Asset Value(s)
08:45
Net Asset Value(s)
08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Qutoutiao Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)
08:05
Advantest Introduces New Module, Extending EVA100 Measurement System’s Capabilities to Include High-Voltage Semiconductors
08:05
Micron Collaborates with Premium German Automaker to Advance Automotive Memory Technologies
07:49
FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS „Brīvais Vilnis” takeover bid
07:30
New OMX Helsinki Benchmark Portfolio Selected

