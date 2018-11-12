Sustainability Symposium 2019: Galvanize for Financial and Environmental Prosperity

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The midterm elections certainly had a galvanizing effect—overwhelming voter turnout showed how motivated people are to play a role in creating their own future. Climate initiatives were on the ballot from coast to coast. Some, like the proposed carbon tax in Washington and oil and gas extraction setbacks in Colorado, lost. Others, like the enhanced renewable energy standard in Nevada and offshore oil drilling ban in Florida, won.

The election results indicate that our united efforts to create common-sense solutions that benefit both our economy and our environment are more important than ever, and that our work is far from done. The stability of our economy and the health of our environment are intricately linked and interdependent.

To that end, Green Builder Media invites you to join us at what promises to be the most interesting event of the coming year, the Sustainability Symposium 2019: The Desert Shall Bloom on February 18, 2019 at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV campus. The Sustainability Symposium is a one-day gathering of some of our nation’s most innovative, influential, and inspirational sustainability experts, business executives, building professionals, city officials, students, and national media.

Brimming with vision and ingenuity, the Symposium’s agenda includes introductory video remarks from Academy-Award winning actor Jeff Bridges and presentations by General Wesley Clark (ret.), pioneering venture capitalist Andrew Beebe, Caesars Entertainment Chief Sustainability Officer Gwen Migita, and NBA-legend Bill Walton.

We also invite you to a festive dinner to celebrate our annual Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Award winners, on February 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the exclusive Mr. Chow in Caesars Palace.

Space is limited and by reservation only, so be sure register here today!

