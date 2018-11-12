SWK Holdings Corporation Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues of approximately $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Net loss attributable to SWK Shareholders of $5.7 million, or $0.44 per share, and non-GAAP Adjusted net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.64 per share for the third quarter of 2018.

Closed one financing deploying $12.2 million with additional $9.3 million deployed through existing portfolio company milestones and add-ons. Post quarter end, deployed $9 million into a new transaction and executed one term sheet for $12.5 million, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Post quarter end, resolved two non-accrual positions. In October, Provant Health Solutions was acquired by Quest Diagnostics with SWK receiving $15.6 million of cash proceeds in the sale, with another $0.2 million expected in the near term. In November, ABT Molecular Imaging was sold to Best Cyclotron for aggregate consideration to be paid over ten years to SWK of $500 thousand cash plus a 10% royalty on sales. SWK has no further funding liabilities to either company.

Total income producing assets (defined as finance receivables, marketable securities and investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries less non-controlling interests) were $166.8 million as of September 30, 2018.

Book value of $16.05 per share as of September 30, 2018 vs. $15.93 per share as of December 31, 2017.

Winston Black, Chief Executive Officer of SWK, stated "During the third quarter we made substantial progress cleaning up the portfolio by exiting our two largest non-accrual positions with the sale of Provant Health and ABT Molecular Imaging and freeing up liquidity to redeploy into new opportunities. Year to date we have closed five transactions with new partners, and expect to close another one in the near term. We are pleased with the improved state of the portfolio and current pipeline opportunities, and believe we are poised to return our financial performance to where we and our stakeholders expect it to be."

“The write-downs associated with the ABT Molecular Imaging position are extremely disappointing. Unfortunately we were not able to realize prior offers for ABT that were in excess of the ultimate exit consideration received. While the work out was not executed as effectively as expected, we have been implementing the learnings from this situation and others to improve performance going forward, which we believe has been yielding better initial underwriting and portfolio management. For example, the recovery achieved with Provant Health illustrate how we have implemented better credit work out standards and procedures. By exercising our rights as lender in the process earlier, we were able to guide the situation to a speedy resolution and limit downside exposure for SWK. As a result, our aggregate recovery on our experience with Provant Health and the predecessor company, Hooper Holmes, was approximately 98% of capital advanced, including all fees and interest received inception to exit.”

Portfolio Overview

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's total income producing assets were approximately $166.8 million, an 8% increase as compared to $153.9 million as of December 31, 2017.

(in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Finance receivables $ 165,585 $ 151,995 Marketable investments 1,233 1,856 Investment in unconsolidated entity — — Less non-controlling interest — — Total income producing assets 166,818 153,851 Warrant Assets 2,064 987 Total Portfolio Balance $ 168,882 $ 154,838

During the quarter, the Company deployed $12.2 million into one new term loan financing. SWK also supported existing portfolio companies' working capital needs through aggregate $9.3 million add-on term loan funding. As of November 8, SWK had executed one signed term sheet for $12.5 million that it anticipates closing during the fourth quarter.

As of November 8, 2018, the Company and its partners have executed transactions with 31 different parties under its specialty finance strategy, funding an aggregate $460 million since 2012 in various financial products across the life science sector. At the end of the third quarter, the weighted average projected effective yield of the finance receivables portfolio was 12.9%, including non-accrual positions. The projected effective yield is the rate at which income is expected to be recognized pursuant to the Company’s revenue recognition policies, if all payments are received pursuant to the terms of the finance receivables.

Total portfolio investment activity as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Beginning portfolio $ 173,162 $ 144,228 $ 154,838 $ 136,985 Early pay-offs (13,500 ) — (22,000 ) — Impairment expense and provision for loan credit losses (11,073 ) — (12,251 ) — Interest paid-in-kind 49 523 144 1,330 Investment in finance receivables 21,680 25,470 68,390 36,482 Loan discount amortization and fee accretion (1,648 ) (49 (150 ) 1,329 Changes in unconsolidated entity investment, net of noncontrolling interest — — — (6,985 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable investments and derivatives 898 (1,032 ) 240 76 Principal payments received on investments (23 ) (390 ) (5,766 ) (449 ) Realized gains (losses) on sale (write-off) of investments (4 ) — (4 ) (101 ) Royalty paydowns (576 ) (1,066 ) (14,831 ) (1,414 ) Warrant investments, net of cancellations (83 ) 757 272 1,188 Ending portfolio $ 168,882 $ 168,441 $ 168,882 $ 168,441

Results of Operations

Revenues

We generated revenues of $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which consisted of interest and fees earned on our finance receivables. We generated revenues of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, driven primarily by $5.5 million in interest and fees earned on our finance receivables. The increase in revenue is primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in interest and fees earned on new and existing finance receivables and a larger portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses and Impairment Expense

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, we recognized impairment expense of $2.5 million and $5.3 million related to the Hooper first lien and ABT second lien, respectively. Of the $5.3 million impairment expense related to ABT, $2.0 million reflects an accrual of estimated exit costs expected to be paid upon completion of the sale process. We also recognized a credit loss allowance of $5.0 million in order to reflect the ABT first lien at its estimated fair value of $5.8 million as of September 30, 2018 (please refer to Item 1. Financial Statements, Notes 3 and 10 of the Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information regarding the allowance for credit losses and impairments taken during the three months ended September 30, 2018). We did not recognize an allowance for credit losses or impairment expense during the three months ended September 30, 2017.

General and Administrative

General and administrative expenses consist primarily of compensation, stock-based compensation and related costs for management, staff, Board of Directors, legal and audit expenses, and corporate governance. General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 from $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, which was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in the performance-based bonus accrual. The decrease was offset by a $0.6 million increase in professional fees related to due diligence on a potential acquisition that was not consummated, legal fees related to the section 363 sale of Hooper, and a $0.1 million increase in interest expense related to the credit facility.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Other income (expense), net for the three months ended September 30, 2018 reflected a net fair market value gain of $0.8 million on our warrant derivatives and a net fair market value gain of $0.1 million on our equity securities. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, an aggregate $0.1 million loss was realized from the write off of our Hooper warrants and equity securities.

Other income (expense) for the three months ended September 30, 2017, reflected a net fair market value loss of $0.2 million on our warrant derivatives.

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

We recognized an income tax benefit of $1.7 million and income tax expense of $1.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The income tax benefit resulted from the operating loss recognized during the quarter. On December 22, 2017, new tax legislation was signed into law reducing the U.S. corporate federal income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018. This change in federal tax law also impacted the comparability of our tax (benefit) expense between the two periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2018, we had $19.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $30.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017. The primary driver of the net decrease in our cash balance was new and add-on investment funding of $68.4 million, offset by interest and fee payments of $42.5 million earned on our finance receivables, including $13.7 million of royalty-related receipts from our Narcan® investment and $22 million related to the payoff of two finance receivables.

As of September 30, 2018, we had $9.8 million of unfunded commitments outstanding. As of September 30, 2018, SWK had $20 million of availability on its credit facility.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Net loss in accordance with GAAP for the three month period ended September 30, 2018, was $5.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. The table below eliminates provisions for income taxes, non-cash mark-to-market changes on warrant assets and SWK's warrant liability.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of SWK’s reported (GAAP) consolidated net income (loss) to SWK’s adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SWK Holdings Corporation Stockholders (Non-GAAP) for the three and nine ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (5,716 ) $ 2,758 $ 1,596 $ 16,607 Plus: income tax (benefit) expense (1,697 ) 1,054 399 6,160 Plus: loss (gain) on fair market value of equity securities (100 ) — 565 — Subtract: gain on fair market value of warrant assets (819 ) 191 (881 ) 805 Adjusted income (loss) before provision for income tax (8,332 ) 4,003 1,679 23,572 Adjusted provision for income tax — — — — Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) (8,332 ) 4,003 1,679 23,572 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — 5,204 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SWK Holdings Corporation Stockholders $ (8,332 ) $ 4,003 $ 1,679 $ 18,368 Non-GAAP adjusted basic income (loss) per share $ (0.64 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 1.41 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.64 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 1.41 Weighted average shares - Basic 13,064 13,043 13,058 13,036 Weighted average shares - Diluted 13,064 13,047 13,062 13,040

In the presentation above, management has deducted the following non-cash items: (i) fair-market value of warrants as mark to market changes are non-cash, and (ii) income taxes as the Company has substantial net operating losses to offset against future income.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK’s business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company’s website at www.swkhold.com.

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

Derived from unaudited financial statements

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,214 $ 30,557 Accounts receivable 1,864 1,637 Finance receivables, net 165,585 151,995 Marketable investments 1,233 1,856 Deferred tax asset 22,327 22,725 Warrant assets 2,064 987 Other assets 858 126 Total assets $ 213,145 $ 209,883 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,386 $ 1,840 Warrant liability 15 91 Total liabilities 3,401 1,931 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 13,068,819 and 13,053,422 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 4,433,785 4,433,589 Accumulated deficit (4,224,054 ) (4,225,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — 213 Total SWK Holdings Corporation stockholders’ equity 209,744 207,952 Non-controlling interests in consolidated entity — — Total stockholders’ equity 209,744 207,952 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 213,145 $ 209,883

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Derived from unaudited financial statements

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Finance receivable interest income, including fees $ 5,882 $ 5,423 $ 19,463 $ 15,813 Income related to investments in unconsolidated entity — — — 10,539 Other 2 64 10 73 Total revenues 5,884 5,487 19,473 26,425 Costs and expenses: Provision for credit losses 5,000 — 6,179 — Impairment expense 7,799 — 7,799 — General and administrative 1,330 1,484 3,729 3,096 Total costs and expenses 14,129 1,484 17,707 3,096 Other income (expense), net Unrealized net gain (loss) on derivatives 819 (191 ) 881 (805 ) Unrealized net gain (loss) on equity securities 100 — (565 ) — Gain (loss) on sale (write-off) of marketable securities (87 ) — (87 ) 243 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (7,413 ) 3,812 1,995 22,767 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,697 ) 1,054 399 6,160 Consolidated net income (loss) (5,716 ) 2,758 1,596 16,607 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — — — 5,204 Net income (loss) attributable to SWK Holdings Corporation stockholders $ (5,716 ) $ 2,758 $ 1,596 $ 11,403 Net income (loss) per share attributable to SWK Holdings Corporation stockholders: Basic $ (0.44 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.87 Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.12 $ 0.87 Weighted Average Shares Basic 13,064 13,043 13,058 13,036 Diluted 13,064 13,047 13,062 13,040

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Derived from unaudited financial statements

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 1,596 $ 16,607 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Income from investment in unconsolidated entity — (10,539 ) Provision for loan credit losses 6,179 — Impairment expense 7,799 — Deferred income taxes 399 6,160 Change in fair value of warrants (881 ) 805 Change in fair value of equity securities 565 — Gain (loss) on sale (write off) of investments 87 (243 ) Loan discount amortization and fee accretion (18 ) (2,260 ) Interest paid-in-kind (144 ) (1,330 ) Stock-based compensation 196 222 Interest income in excess of cash received (186 ) (92 ) Other 12 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (227 ) (544 ) Other assets 15 (26 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (426 ) 810 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,966 9,583 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash distributions from investment in unconsolidated entity — 17,524 Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale marketable securities — 345 Investment in finance receivables (68,390 ) (36,482 ) Repayment of finance receivables 42,542 1,718 Marketable investment principal payment 55 76 Other (8 ) (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,801 ) (16,830 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt issuance costs (508 ) — Distribution to non-controlling interests — (8,960 ) Net cash used in financing activities (508 ) (8,960 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,343 ) (16,207 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,557 32,182 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,214 $ 15,975

