12/11/2018 16:30:00

The Film Detective Has Solved the Case for Classic Film Lovers

Rockport, MA, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Film Detective, a classic movie and television streaming service, announces three new partnerships, teaming up with Kit Parker Films, VCI Entertainment and Independent International Pictures (IIP) and dipping into their immense movie libraries, which will bring more than 1,000 new titles to The Film Detective.

Said Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective, “The Film Detective is leading a new path during the era of the cord cutter, opening its doors to those unique genres that don’t quite have a home. With these new partnerships, The Film Detective taps further into the rich cinema history of our country and beyond and is able to significantly expand its library to satisfy the varied interests of classic cinephiles, whose movie appetites expand past the summer blockbuster toward arthouse, vintage, cult and niche programming.”

Kit Parker Films, which began in 1971 as a classic film distributor for major studios, boasts hundreds of favorites from Blaxploitation to westerns to as niche as vintage pro-wrestling. Top contenders include the 1945 film A Walk in the Sun, film noirs New York Confidential (1955) and Bad Blonde (1953), as well as the 1964 western Apache Rifles.

Independent International Pictures is a film library owned by Sam Sherman, a trailblazer in independent film production and distribution, offering B-movie fans dozens of cult horrors, foreign films and grindhouse titles into which fans can sink their teeth. Favorites amongst IIP’s listing will certainly be the 1954 film Two Nights with Cleopatra, starring the seductive Sophia Loren, as well as The Flesh and the Fiends (1960), starring Peter Cushing.

VCI Entertainment, the oldest surviving home video company in the USA, possesses a library of over 5,000 titles and is the credited with creating the “made-for-video” genre. A strong supporter of independent producers and directors, VCI hosts new playlists for TFD fans to explore, from British collections and film noir to cartoons like Clutch Cargo and Space Angel.

With the partnerships already in place, The Film Detective will add dozens of new titles from each collection throughout the upcoming months, preserving a little cinematic history.

New and old audiences alike will be welcomed to The Film Detective on Dec. 1 to a roster of festive films that are sure to awaken the holiday spirit with its annual “25 Days of Christmas,” hosting classic features on its app, including vintage Christmas cartoons and beloved films and shorts. Kicking off the festivities is Peter Pan (1955), a recorded version of the live NBC production filmed at the Ambassador Theater in New York, featuring the original Broadway cast. Starring the delightful Mary Martin as Peter, the production’s airdate garnered an impressive 65-million viewers, the highest ever for a single television broadcast program at the time. The second week of December sees the heart-warming 1990 film Home for Christmas with the late Mickey Rooney, who charms as ex-thief Elmer who befriends a young child in the days leading up to Christmas. On Christmas Day, fans will be eager to put down their presents and pour a cup of eggnog to catch Basil Rathbone in the rarely seen short, A Christmas Carol (1959), followed by Vincent Price’s 1949 version of the beloved Dickens story. For an extra treat, starting Christmas Eve, Sling TV subscribers can watch “25 Hours of Christmas” on The Film Detective’s channel for a whole day’s worth of classic merriment and holiday cheer.

The Film Detective is available for $3.99 per month or $34.99 per year on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and all iOS devices. The service is also available to stream for free, with ads, on all of the app platforms and online at https://thefilmdetective.tv. The Film Detective is offered on Sling TV to all current Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue subscribers through the Hollywood Extras package, and streams 24/7.

About The Film Detective

:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its OTT classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com

Attachments

  • film detective tv

  • walt-disney-once-played-peter-pan-in-a-school-play

    • Melanie Albanesi

    The Film Detective

    9785463685

    melanie@thefilmdetective.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
    46
    08 Nov
    PNDORA
    Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
    35
    07 Nov
    FING-B
    IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
    27
    09 Nov
    VWS
    Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
    22
    06 Nov
    FING-B
    #HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
    21
    11 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
    19
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
    18
    11 Nov
     
    Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
    18
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
    17
    10 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
    16

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe
    2
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CWH and OZK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    3
    Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
    4
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm
    5
    Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    16:44
    Derivatives – Product Information 121/18
    16:42
    Womble Bond Dickinson Client Gregory Packaging, Inc. Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contractual Dispute with Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in Federal Court
    16:36
    Net Asset Value(s)
    16:34
    CFN Media Launches Regular Showcasing of Leading Cannabis Funds & Investment Bankers
    16:32
    Manus Bio Inc. Named “Start-Up to Watch” by Chemical & Engineering News
    16:30
    The Film Detective Has Solved the Case for Classic Film Lovers
    16:30
    Phase 2 Results for Madrigal’s MGL-3196 in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Presented during Presidential Plenary Clinical Session of The Liver Meeting® 2018
    16:20
    Net Asset Value(s)
    16:18
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Select Income REIT to Government Properties Income Trust is Fair to Shareholders

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    12 November 2018 17:04:46
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-12 18:04:46 - 2018-11-12 17:04:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY