The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MCHP, ALNY, CHGG, FIT and SONS

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

  

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Microchip Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MCHP lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

  

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

According to the complaint, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

   

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Chegg, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2)  the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CHGG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

   

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 to January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Throughout the class period, Fitbit Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the FIT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

  

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) (as of October 30, 2017, now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 to March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

During the class period, Sonus Networks, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been “pulled forward” to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and (4) the “backlog” of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

Get additional information about the SONS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

   

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

