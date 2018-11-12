12/11/2018 10:13:15

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-12 11:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 12, 2018:

 

ISIN code

LT0000610073

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB11027A

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB11027A

Payment date

2018-11-14

Redemption date

2027-04-26

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value

100

Coupon rate, %

1,1

Minimum offered yield, %

1,110

Weighted average accepted yield, %

1,144

Maximum accepted yield, %

1,150

Total volume of competitive bids, EUR

14 250 000

Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR

1 500 000

Distributed by par value, EUR

5 000 000,00

Turnover, EUR

5 012 705,13

 

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

 

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

