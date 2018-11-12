The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-12 11:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 12, 2018:
ISIN code
LT0000610073
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB11027A
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB11027A
Payment date
2018-11-14
Redemption date
2027-04-26
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value
100
Coupon rate, %
1,1
Minimum offered yield, %
1,110
Weighted average accepted yield, %
1,144
Maximum accepted yield, %
1,150
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR
14 250 000
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR
1 500 000
Distributed by par value, EUR
5 000 000,00
Turnover, EUR
5 012 705,13
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
