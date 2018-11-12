The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-12 11:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 12, 2018:

ISIN code LT0000610073 A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A Payment date 2018-11-14 Redemption date 2027-04-26 Currency of issue EUR Nominal value 100 Coupon rate, % 1,1 Minimum offered yield, % 1,110 Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,144 Maximum accepted yield, % 1,150 Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 14 250 000 Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 500 000 Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 Turnover, EUR 5 012 705,13

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

