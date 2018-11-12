12/11/2018 22:30:00

YY Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or “the Company”), a leading live streaming social media platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 32.6% to RMB4,100.5 million (US$597.0 million) from RMB3,092.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

  • Net income attributable to YY was RMB650.7 million (US$94.7 million) compared to RMB636.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY1 increased by 19.7% to RMB787.0 million (US$114.6 million) from RMB657.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer of YY, stated, “During the third quarter of 2018 we recorded outstanding operating results, highlighted by a 20.7% year-over-year growth in our mobile live streaming monthly active users (MAU) and a 26.3% year-over-year growth in our total live streaming paying users. Our strong performance in the third quarter was attributable to the continuous market expansion for both YY Live and Huya. For YY Live, we continued to leverage our industry-leading AI technology to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of our content recommendation process. Meanwhile, we have initiated a strategic cooperation with Xiaomi to exclusively operate certain entertainment live streaming services on Xiaomi Live. The cooperation will provide Xiaomi’s users with a better experience in entertainment live streaming services and enable both YY and Xiaomi to explore additional monetization opportunities. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on cementing YY’s leadership in the live streaming industry through product innovation and technology advancements.”

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “We once again achieved solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2018. Our total net revenues increased by 32.6% year over year to RMB4,100.5 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. The increase in net revenues was driven by the robust growth of our live streaming revenues which increased by 35.6% year over year to RMB3,894.5 million. Our non-GAAP net income attributable to YY also increased by 19.7% year over year to RMB787.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. We are confident that our strategies to enhance our content offerings and AI technologies will continue to yield sustainable growth, and increase our market share in the live streaming industry.”

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues increased by 32.6% to RMB4,100.5 million (US$597.0 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB3,092.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues. Live streaming revenues increased by 35.6% to RMB3,894.5 million (US$567.1 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB2,871.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Other revenues2 decreased by 6.7% to RMB205.9 million (US$30.0 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB220.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 41.6% to RMB2,674.5 million (US$389.4 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB1,889.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs to RMB2,212.6 million (US$322.2 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB1,604.9 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs paid to performers, guilds and content providers was in line with the increase in live streaming revenues for both YY Live and Huya segments, respectively. In addition, bandwidth costs increased to RMB249.5 million (US$36.3 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB160.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily reflecting continued user base expansion and live streaming quality improvements.

Gross profit increased by 18.5% to RMB1,426.0 million (US$207.6 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB1,203.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Gross margin was 34.8% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 38.9% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs. In addition, the relatively low gross margin of the Huya segment had negative impact to the overall gross margin, since the Huya segment’s contribution to net revenues increased significantly year-over-year.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were RMB864.7 million (US$125.9 million) in the third quarter of 2018 compared to RMB560.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to increased investments in talent recruitment as part of the Company’s efforts to enhance its research and development capabilities.

Operating income was RMB610.9 million (US$88.9 million) in the third quarter of 2018 compared to RMB661.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Operating margin was 14.9% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 21.4% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in research and development expenses and the decrease in gross margin.

Non-GAAP operating income3 increased by 12.9% to RMB774.2 million (US$112.7 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB685.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin4 was 18.9% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 22.2% in the corresponding period of 2017.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to YY Inc. increased by 2.3% to RMB650.7 million (US$94.7 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB636.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. increased by 19.7% to RMB787.0 million (US$114.6 million) from RMB657.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP net margin5 was 19.2% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 21.3% in the corresponding period of 2017.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS6 was RMB10.01 (US$1.46) in the third quarter of 2018 compared to RMB10.51 in the corresponding period of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS7 increased by 11.1% to RMB12.07 (US$1.76) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB10.86 in the corresponding period of 2017.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,921.1 million (US$716.5 million) and short-term deposits of RMB8,302.6 million (US$1,208.9 million). For the third quarter of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB822.4 million (US$119.7 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had a total of 1,269.6 million common shares, or the equivalent of 63.5 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB4.39 billion and RMB4.54 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 21.1% to 25.2%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Developments

In October 2018, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xiaomi Corporation (“Xiaomi”). Pursuant to the agreement, YY has the exclusive right to operate certain entertainment live streaming services on Xiaomi Zhibo, or Xiaomi Live, the primary platform for Xiaomi’s live streaming services. Through this partnership, YY will enrich Xiaomi’s ecosystem by integrating its high quality streaming content and extensive experience in live streaming operations with Xiaomi Live. The agreement will provide Xiaomi’s users with a superior experience in entertainment live streaming services, while both parties continue to explore additional monetization opportunities.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time or Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 10:00 am Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
China Domestic: 400-6208-038
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Conference ID: #8227539

The replay will be accessible through November 20, 2018, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: #8227539

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yy.com/.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8680 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 28, 2018 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About YY Inc.

YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a leading live streaming social media platform in China. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain  active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

YY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com

____________________________

1 Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB136.3 million (US19.8 million) and RMB21.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

2 Starting from the first quarter of 2018, the Company re-classified its revenues from online games, revenues from memberships, and other revenues (which mainly represent revenues from the Company’s online advertising revenues) to the category “other revenues” in order to better reflect the Company’s continued strategic shift towards its live streaming business.

3 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details. 

4 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

5 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

6ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

7Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
       
  

December

 31,

201

7

 

September

30,

201

8

 

September

30,

201

8

  RMB RMB US$

Assets

      

Current assets

      
Cash and cash equivalents 2,617,432 4,921,114 716,528
Short-term deposits 6,000,104 8,302,609 1,208,883
Restricted short-term deposits 1,000,000 - -
Short-term investments 124,550 1,249,267 181,897
Accounts receivable, net 153,944 206,060 30,003
Inventory 315 - -
Amounts due from related parties 11,190 70,887 10,321
Prepayments and other current assets 221,939 1,030,584 150,055
       

Total current assets

 10,129,474 15,780,521 2,297,687
       

Non-current assets

      
Deferred tax assets 113,017 41,432 6,033
Investments 1,153,019 4,565,401 664,735
Property and equipment, net 1,016,998 1,188,341 173,026
Land use rights, net 1,832,739 1,796,663 261,599
Intangible assets, net 37,481 74,671 10,872
Goodwill 11,716 11,765 1,713
Amounts due from related parties 20,000 - -
Other non-current assets 144,275 197,061 28,693
       

Total non-current assets

 4,329,245 7,875,334 1,146,671
       

Total assets

 14,458,719 23,655,855 3,444,358

 

      

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

      

Current liabilities

      
Convertible bonds - 6,878 1,001
Accounts payable 76,351 109,656 15,966
Deferred revenue 758,044 696,785 101,454
Advances from customers 80,406 97,987 14,267
Income taxes payable 146,298 134,964 19,651
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 1,465,963 1,978,000 288,002
Amounts due to related parties 30,502 20,763 3,023
Short-term loans 588,235 - -
       

Total current liabilities

 3,145,799 3,045,033 443,364
       

Non-current liabilities

      
Convertible bonds 6,536 - -
Deferred revenue 57,718 79,947 11,641
Deferred tax liabilities 10,810 25,166 3,664
       

Total non-current liabilities

 75,064 105,113 15,305
       

Total liabilities

 3,220,863 3,150,146 458,669
       

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
       
  

December

31,

201

7

  

September

 30,

201

8

 

September

 30,

201

8

  RMB  RMB US$

 

      

Mezzanine equity

 524,997  - -

 

      

Shareholders’ equity

      
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 945,245,908 and 981,384,448  shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively) 57  59 9
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 317,982,976 and  288,182,976  shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively) 23  21 3
Additional paid-in capital 5,339,844  11,014,105 1,603,684
Statutory reserves 62,718  62,718 9,132
Retained earnings(1) 5,218,110  6,263,853 912,035
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(1) (9,597) 350,054 50,969
       

Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

 10,611,155  17,690,810 2,575,832
       
Non-controlling interests 101,704  2,814,899 409,857
       

Total shareholders’ equity

 10,712,859  20,505,709 2,985,689
       

Total liabilities,

mezzanine equity and

      

shareholders’ equity

 14,458,719  23,655,855 3,444,358
       

(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-1, “Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments”. After the adoption of this new guidance, the Company measures long-term investments other than equity method investments at fair value through earnings. For those investments without readily determinable fair values, the Company elects to record these investments at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes. Changes in the basis of these investments are reported in current earnings. Following the adoption of this guidance, accumulated fair value gain, amounting to RMB87.8 million, was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
    
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine

Months Ended

 

September

 30

,

201

7

  

June

3

0

,

201

8

  

September

 30

,

201

8

  

September

 30

,

201

8

 

September

30,

2017

  

September

30,

2018

  

September

30,

2018

 
 RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ RMB  RMB  US$ 
         

Net revenues(1)

        
Live streaming2,871,610  3,559,666  3,894,548  567,057  7,302,434  10,486,249  1,526,827 
Others220,695  213,564  205,924  29,983  665,820  636,384  92,659 
                     

Total net revenues

3,092,305  3,773,230  4,100,472  597,040  7,968,254  11,122,633  1,619,486 
                     
Cost of revenues(2)(1,889,313) (2,313,772) (2,674,502) (389,415) (4,829,753) (7,004,071) (1,019,812)
                     

Gross profit

1,202,992  1,459,458  1,425,970  207,625  3,138,501  4,118,562  599,674 
                     

Operating expenses(2)

        
Research and development expenses(166,139) (295,946) (314,128) (45,738) (499,059) (859,539) (125,151)
Sales and marketing expenses(249,480) (246,130) (343,839) (50,064) (542,516) (825,627) (120,214)
General and administrative expenses(144,678) (237,532) (206,738) (30,102) (325,875) (608,246) (88,562)
                     

Total operating expenses

(560,297) (779,608) (864,705) (125,904) (1,367,450) (2,293,412) (333,927)
                     
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries-  -  -  -  37,989  -  - 
Other income18,667  33,922  49,640  7,228  68,653  95,936  13,969 
                     

Operating income

661,362  713,772  610,905  88,949  1,877,693  1,921,086  279,716 
                     
Interest expense(3,651) (1,548) (4,910) (715) (28,378) (8,477) (1,234)
Interest income and investment income47,505  128,850  141,110  20,546  105,853  362,151  52,730 
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net(251) (2,823) (3,072) (447) (1,825) 824  120 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments-  13,999  -  -  45,861  13,999  2,038 
Gain on fair value change of investments-  1,205,049  31,670  4,611  -  1,663,266  242,176 
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  (2,273,355) -  -  -  (2,285,223) (332,735)
Other non-operating expenses-  (2,000) -  -  -  (2,000) (291)
                     

Income (loss) before income tax expenses

704,965  (218,056) 775,703  112,944  1,999,204  1,665,626  242,520 
                     
Income tax expenses(74,684) (147,419) (74,929) (10,910) (264,288) (370,593) (53,959)
                     

Income (loss) before share of income  in equity method investments, net of income taxes

630,281  (365,475) 700,774  102,034  1,734,916  1,295,033  188,561 
                     
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes6,806  88,992  (19,957) (2,906) 15,467  78,214  11,388 
                     

Net income (loss)

637,087  (276,483) 680,817  99,128  1,750,383  1,373,247  199,949 
                     
Less: Net income (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders1,120  (139,596) 30,127  4,387  (2,446) (73,978) (10,771)
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders-  -  -  -  -  (489,284) (71,241)

 

                    

Net income (loss) attributable to YY Inc.

635,967  (136,887) 650,690  94,741  1,752,829  957,941  139,479 
                     

 
 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
    
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine

Months Ended

 

September

 30

,

201

7

 

June

30

,

201

8

  

September

 30

,

201

8

 

September

 30

,

201

8

 

September

 30,

2017

 

September

 30,

2018

 

September

30,

2018

 RMB RMB  RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
             

 

Net income (loss) per

ADS

            
—Basic10.60 (2.14) 10.12 1.47 30.30 14.98 2.18
—Diluted10.51 (2.14) 10.01 1.46 29.72 14.80 2.15
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS            
—Basic60,008,235 63,839,293  64,301,796 64,301,796 57,857,025 63,952,614 63,952,614
—Diluted60,503,529 63,839,293  64,829,757 64,829,757 59,681,394 64,738,363 64,738,363
               

(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" using the modified retrospective method applied to those contracts which were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Based on the Company’s assessment, the adoption of ASC 606 did not have any material impact on the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine

Months Ended

 

September

 30

,

201

7

  

June

 30,

201

8

 

September

 30

,

201

8

 

September

30

,

201

8

 

September

 30,

2017

 

September

30,

2018

 

September

30,

2018

    RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
             
Cost of revenues(434) 24,059 16,022 2,333 6,210 59,689 8,691
Research and development expenses(6,049) 67,912 52,752 7,681 15,847 175,131 25,500
Sales and marketing expenses(74) 2,406 290 42 738 4,565 665
General and administrative expenses9,700  124,978 92,340 13,445 26,406 253,881 36,966
               

 
 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
    
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September

 30,

2017

 

June

 30,

2018

 

September

 30,

2018

 

September

30,

2018

 

September

 30,

2017

  

September

30,

2018

 

September

30,

2018

 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB  RMB US$
             
Share-based compensation expenses3,143 219,355 161,404 23,501 49,201  493,266 71,822
Impairment of goodwill and investments21,285 - 1,900 277 41,619  20,249 2,948
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary- - - - (37,989) - -
               

Non-GAAP operating income

685,790 933,127 774,209 112,727 1,930,524  2,434,601 354,486

Net income (loss)637,087  (276,483) 680,817 99,128 1,750,383  1,373,247  199,949 
Share-based compensation expenses3,143  219,355  161,404 23,501 49,201  493,266  71,822 
Impairment of goodwill and investments21,285  -  1,900 277 41,619  20,249  2,948 
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary-  -  - - (37,989) -  - 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal  of investments-  (13,999) - - (45,861) (13,999) (2,038)
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments-  (1,287,301) 3,428 499 -  (1,710,420) (249,042)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  2,273,355  - - -  2,285,223  332,735 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3,000) 30,601  1,014 148 9,264  76,081  11,078 
                   

Non-GAAP net income

658,515  945,528  848,563 123,553 1,766,617  2,523,647  367,452 

Net income (loss) attributable to YY Inc.635,967  (136,887) 650,690  94,741  1,752,829  957,941  139,479 
Share-based compensation expenses3,143  219,355  161,404  23,501  49,201  493,266  71,822 
Impairment of goodwill and investments21,285  -  1,900  277  41,619  20,249  2,948 
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary-  -  -  -  (37,989) -  - 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal  of investments-  (13,999) -  -  (45,861) (13,999) (2,038)
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments-  (1,287,301) 3,428  499  -  (1,710,420) (249,042)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities-  2,273,355  -  -  -  2,285,223  332,735 
Deemed dividend to subsidiary's Series A preferred shareholders-  -  -  -  -  489,284  71,241 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3,000) 30,601  1,014  148  9,264  76,081  11,078 
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders(84) (211,884) (31,449) (4,579) (1,678) (237,513) (34,583)
                     

Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc.

657,311  873,240  786,987  114,587  1,767,385  2,360,112  343,640 

Non-GAAP net income per ADS

             
—Basic10.95 13.68 12.24 1.78 30.55 36.90 5.37
—Diluted10.86 13.46 12.07 1.76 29.96 36.31 5.29
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP  net income per ADS             
—Basic60,008,235 63,839,293 64,301,796 64,301,796 57,857,025 63,952,614 63,952,614
—Diluted60,503,529 64,701,643 64,829,757 64,829,757 59,681,394 64,738,363 64,738,363
              
              

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

September 30

, 201

8

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

YY

Live

  

Huya

  

Elimination(1)

  

Total

  

Total

 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
       

Net revenues

      
Live streaming 2,678,081  1,216,467  -  3,894,548  567,057 
Others 145,894  60,130  (100) 205,924  29,983 
                

Total net revenues

 2,823,975  1,276,597  (100) 4,100,472  597,040 
                
Cost of revenues(2) (1,591,645) (1,082,857) -  (2,674,502) (389,415)
                

Gross profit

 1,232,330  193,740  (100) 1,425,970  207,625 

Operating expenses(2)

               
Research and development expenses (239,503) (74,625) -  (314,128) (45,738)
Sales and marketing expenses (282,237) (61,702) 100  (343,839) (50,064)
General and administrative expenses (135,537) (71,201) -  (206,738) (30,102)
                

Total operating expenses

 (657,277) (207,528) 100  (864,705) (125,904)

 

               
Other income 38,568  11,072  -  49,640  7,228 
                

Operating income (loss)

 613,621  (2,716) -  610,905  88,949 
                
Interest expenses (4,910) -  -  (4,910) (715)
Interest income and investment income 90,292  50,818  -  141,110  20,546 
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (3,170) 98  -  (3,072) (447)
Gain on fair value change of investments 31,670  -  -  31,670  4,611 
                

Income before income tax expenses

 727,503  48,200  -  775,703  112,944 

 

               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (83,491) 8,562  -  (74,929) (10,910)

 

               

Income

before share of

(loss)

income

in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 644,012  56,762  -  700,774  102,034 

 

               
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (19,967) 10  -  (19,957) (2,906)

 

               

Net

income

 624,045  56,772  -  680,817  99,128 
                

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from advertising services among YY Live and Huya segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

  

Three Months Ended

  

September  30

, 201

8

  

 

 

 

 

  

YY

Live

Huya

Total

Total

  RMBRMBRMBUS$
      
Cost of revenues 12,1203,90216,0222,333
Research and development expenses 41,13911,61352,7527,681
Sales and marketing expenses 2157529042
General and administrative expenses 43,70148,63992,34013,445
      

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

September  30

, 201

8

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

YY

Live

 

Huya

  

Total

 

Total

  RMB RMB  RMB US$
        
Operating income (loss) 613,621 (2,716) 610,905 88,949
Share-based compensation expenses 97,175 64,229  161,404 23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments 1,900 -  1,900 277
          

Non-GAAP operating income

 712,696 61,513  774,209 112,727
          
Net income 624,045 56,772  680,817 99,128
Share-based compensation expenses 97,175 64,229  161,404 23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments 1,900 -  1,900 277
Loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments 3,428 -  3,428 499
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 1,014 -  1,014 148
          

Non-GAAP

n

et income

 727,562 121,001  848,563 123,553
          

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

June 30

, 201

8

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

YY

Live

  

Huya

  

Elimination(1)

  

Total

  

Total

 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
       

Net revenues

      
Live streaming 2,567,854  991,812  -  3,559,666  537,950 
Others 167,044  46,520  -  213,564  32,275 
                

Total net revenues

 2,734,898  1,038,332  -  3,773,230  570,225 
                
Cost of revenues(2) (1,441,807) (871,965) -  (2,313,772) (349,666)
                

Gross profit

 1,293,091  166,367  -  1,459,458  220,559 

Operating expenses(2)

               
Research and development expenses (235,982) (59,964) -  (295,946) (44,724)
Sales and marketing expenses (204,448) (41,682) -  (246,130) (37,196)
General and administrative expenses (149,059) (88,473) -  (237,532) (35,897)
                

Total operating expenses

 (589,489) (190,119) -  (779,608) (117,817)

 

               
Other income 27,463  6,459  -  33,922  5,126 
                

Operating income (loss)

 731,065  (17,293) -  713,772  107,868 
                
Interest expenses (1,548) -  -  (1,548) (234)
Interest income and investment income 86,406  42,444  -  128,850  19,472 
Foreign currency exchange losses,  net (2,823) -  -  (2,823) (427)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of  investments 13,999  -  -  13,999  2,116 
Gain on fair value change of investments 1,003,050  -  201,999  1,205,049  182,111 
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities -  (2,273,355) -  (2,273,355) (343,558)
Other non-operating expenses (2,000) -  -  (2,000) (302)
                

Income (loss) before income tax expenses

 1,828,149  (2,248,204) 201,999  (218,056) (32,954)

 

               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (126,522) 6,070  (26,967) (147,419) (22,278)

 

               

Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 1,701,627  (2,242,134) 175,032  (365,475) (55,232)

 

               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 147,337  116,687  (175,032) 88,992  13,449 

 

               

Net income (loss)

 1,848,964  (2,125,447) -  (276,483) (41,783)
                

(1) Elimination represents the gain resulting from change in fair value of an investment of one of the Company's subsidiaries, on which YY Live segment and Huya segment have joint control and accounted for as equity method investment.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

  

Three Months Ended

  

June 30

, 201

8

  

 

  

YY

Live

Huya

Total

Total

  RMBRMBRMBUS$
      
Cost of revenues 21,4062,65324,0593,636
Research and development expenses 62,0715,84167,91210,263
Sales and marketing expenses 1,6747322,406364
General and administrative expenses 60,10064,878124,97818,887
      

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

June 30, 2018

  

 

  

YY

Live

  

Huya

  

Elimination

  

Total

  

Total

 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
       
Operating income (loss) 731,065  (17,293) -  713,772  107,868 
Share-based compensation expenses 145,251  74,104  -  219,355  33,150 
                

Non-GAAP operating income

 876,316  56,811  -  933,127  141,018 
                
Net income (loss) 1,848,964  (2,125,447) -  (276,483) (41,783)
Share-based compensation expenses 145,251  74,104  -  219,355  33,150 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (13,999) -  -  (13,999) (2,116)
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments (1,143,680) (116,654) (26,967) (1,287,301) (194,541)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities -  2,273,355  -  2,273,355  343,558 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,634  -  26,967  30,601  4,625 
                

Non-GAAP

n

et income

 840,170  105,358  -  945,528  142,893 
                

 

YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

September 30

, 201

7

  

 

  

YY

Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
      

Net revenues

     
Live streaming 2,319,251  552,359  2,871,610  431,607 
Others 189,520  31,175  220,695  33,171 
             

Total net revenues

 2,508,771  583,534  3,092,305  464,778 
             
Cost of revenues(1) (1,379,016) (510,297) (1,889,313) (283,966)
             

Gross profit

 1,129,755  73,237  1,202,992  180,812 

Operating expenses(1)

            
Research and development expenses (117,231) (48,908) (166,139) (24,971)
Sales and marketing expenses (228,318) (21,162) (249,480) (37,497)
General and administrative expenses (107,342) (37,336) (144,678) (21,745)
             

Total operating expenses

 (452,891) (107,406) (560,297) (84,213)

 

            
Other income 18,569  98  18,667  2,806 
             

Operating income (loss)

 695,433  (34,071) 661,362  99,405 
             
Interest expenses (3,651) -  (3,651) (549)
Interest income and investment income 42,738  4,767  47,505  7,140 
Foreign currency exchange losses, net (251) -  (251) (38)
             

Income (loss)

before income tax expenses

 734,269  (29,304) 704,965  105,958 
             
Income tax expenses (74,684) -  (74,684) (11,225)
             

Income (loss)

before share of

income

 in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 659,585  (29,304) 630,281  94,733 

 

            
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 6,806  -  6,806  1,023 
             

Net Income

(loss)

(2)

 666,391  (29,304) 637,087  95,756 

 

            

 (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

  

Three Months Ended

  

September 30

, 201

7

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

YY

Live

 

Huya

Total

 

Total

  
  RMB RMBRMB US$  
      
Cost of revenues (1,190)756(434)(65)
Research and development expenses (7,973)1,924(6,049)(909)
Sales and marketing expenses (106)32(74)(11)
General and administrative expenses 8,473 1,2279,700 1,458 
         

(2) Starting from the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reviews the financial performance of the operating segments up to the net income of each segment. Segment information for comparative periods has been revised to be presented on the same basis as the three months ended December 31, 2017.

 

YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
   
  

Three Months Ended

  

September 30

, 201

7

  

 

  

YY

Live

  

Huya

  

Total

  

Total

 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
      
Operating income (loss) 695,433  (34,071) 661,362  99,405 
Share-based compensation expenses (796) 3,939  3,143  473 
Impairment of goodwill and investments 21,285  -  21,285  3,199 
             

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 715,922  (30,132) 685,790  103,077 

 

            
Net income (loss) 666,391  (29,304) 637,087  95,756 
Share-based compensation expenses (796) 3,939  3,143  473 
Impairment of goodwill and investments 21,285  -  21,285  3,199 
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (3,000) -  (3,000) (451)

 

            

Non-GAAP

n

et income

(loss)

 683,880  (25,365) 658,515  98,977 
             

