360 Advanced advises clients on AICPA updates on cybersecurity for SOC reporting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations are under constant pressure to manage cybersecurity threats and to prove that they have effective processes and controls in place to detect, mitigate and recover from breaches.

Research by IT security and compliance specialists at 360 Advanced shows that The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has developed a cybersecurity risk management reporting framework to address these needs. The framework assists organizations as they communicate relevant and useful information about the effectiveness of their cybersecurity risk management programs.

The framework is a key component of a new System and Organization Controls (SOC) for cybersecurity engagement, through which a CPA reports on an organizations’ enterprise-wide cybersecurity risk management program. This information can help senior management, boards of directors, analysts, investors and business partners gain a better understanding of organizations’ efforts.

“We have the knowledge of relevant IT systems and technology, and understand IT processes and controls, as well as experience with common cybersecurity publications and frameworks and in evaluating processes, control effectiveness and providing compliance/audit services relating to these matters,” said Eric Ratcliffe, Director of Client Development at 360 Advanced. 360 Advanced is proficient in measuring performance against established criteria, applying appropriate procedures for evaluating against those criteria and reporting results.

