Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) treatment provider database to include a list of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to South Dakota residents. The Addiction Resource Center offers two ways to find lifesaving help; an online portal and a free, confidential telehealth service.

“We wanted to eliminate the possibility of patients and families contacting bad actors and patient brokers when they’re seeking help during a crisis,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. “We’ve done our due diligence in South Dakota by calling and researching providers to ensure individuals are directed to a list of local, reliable substance use disorder resources.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive websiteto help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers. The ARC also includes a telehealth service staffed by licensed clinicians and counselors that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. South Dakota residents can call the telehealth service at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM CT.

“The opioid crisis really hits home for me,” says APF South Dakota State Chair Angela Kennecke. “I lost my daughter Emily as a result of fentanyl poisoning at the young age of 21. I’m hopeful the expansion of the ARC database will save lives by providing residents of South Dakota the ability to quickly find researched, unbiased treatment resources during a crisis.”

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 47 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

