13/11/2018 07:01:16

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 13, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 655,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 5, 2018 up to and including November 9, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.78 per share for a total consideration of €13.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 93,163,708 common shares for a total consideration of €1,829.9 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
48
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Media Alert: Fifteenth World Robot Olympiad Finals Set in Thailand
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) and Encourages NWL Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:31
Nokia to sharpen customer organization focus as the 5G era accelerates and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team
07:18
Net Asset Value(s)
07:01
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
05:01
Sharecare and Gallup announce 2017 state and community rankings for diabetes prevalence
05:00
First quantitative diagnostic test validated for Treatment-Free Remission for Eligible Patients with Ph+ CML-CP Treated with Tasigna® Cleared by Health Canada
03:39
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ribbon Communications (f/k/a Sonus Networks) (RBBN) and Encourages RBBN Investors to Contact the Firm
02:51
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
01:30
GWG Holdings Announces New Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast
01:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 07:54:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-13 08:54:16 - 2018-11-13 07:54:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY