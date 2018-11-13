Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Autoliv, Science Applications International, Trecora Resources, Ardmore Shipping, Check-Cap, and Sharps Compliance — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Related content Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of Science Applications .. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on .. Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link..

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC), Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK), and Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ALV DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALV SAIC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SAIC TREC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TREC ASC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ASC CHEK DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CHEK SMED DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SMED

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC), Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK), and Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AUTOLIV, INC. (ALV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Autoliv's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Autoliv reported revenue of $2,033.00MM vs $1,952.60MM (up 4.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.35 vs $1.05 (up 28.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Autoliv reported revenue of $10,382.60MM vs $10,073.60MM (up 3.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.88 vs $6.43 (down 24.11%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.16 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALV

-----------------------------------------

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Science Applications International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Science Applications International reported revenue of $1,115.00MM vs $1,078.00MM (up 3.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $0.83 (up 38.55%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Science Applications International reported revenue of $4,454.00MM vs $4,442.00MM (up 0.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.13 vs $3.21 (up 28.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.75 and is expected to report on April 4th, 2019.

To read the full Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SAIC

-----------------------------------------

TRECORA RESOURCES (TREC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Trecora Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Trecora Resources reported revenue of $73.42MM vs $61.51MM (up 19.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Trecora Resources reported revenue of $245.14MM vs $212.40MM (up 15.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.80 (down 7.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.65 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full Trecora Resources (TREC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TREC

-----------------------------------------

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION (ASC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ardmore Shipping's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ardmore Shipping reported revenue of $48.92MM vs $48.65MM (up 0.56%) and basic earnings per share -$0.37 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ardmore Shipping reported revenue of $195.94MM vs $164.40MM (up 19.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.37 vs $0.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ASC

-----------------------------------------

CHECK-CAP LTD. (CHEK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Check-Cap's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.99. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.40 and is expected to report on April 3rd, 2019.

To read the full Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CHEK

-----------------------------------------

SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP (SMED) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sharps Compliance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sharps Compliance reported revenue of $10.29MM vs $9.68MM (up 6.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sharps Compliance reported revenue of $40.14MM vs $38.19MM (up 5.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.11 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

To read the full Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SMED

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.