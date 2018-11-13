13/11/2018 12:20:00

Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Calix, Majesco, Era Group, Strattec Security, Safety, Income and Growth, and Herbalife LTD — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX), Majesco (NYSE:MJCO), Era Group, Inc. (NYSE:ERA), Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT), Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), and Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX), Majesco (NYSE:MJCO), Era Group, Inc. (NYSE:ERA), Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT), Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), and Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CALIX, INC (CALX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Calix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Calix reported revenue of $114.70MM vs $128.83MM (down 10.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.35. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Calix reported revenue of $510.37MM vs $458.79MM (up 11.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.66 vs -$0.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.06 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Calix, Inc (CALX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CALX

-----------------------------------------

MAJESCO (MJCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Majesco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Majesco reported revenue of $34.04MM vs $30.35MM (up 12.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Majesco reported revenue of $122.99MM vs $121.77MM (up 1.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Majesco (MJCO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MJCO

-----------------------------------------

ERA GROUP, INC. (ERA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Era Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Era Group reported revenue of $54.61MM vs $61.39MM (down 11.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.44 vs -$3.91. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Era Group reported revenue of $231.32MM vs $247.23MM (down 6.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.36 vs -$0.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Era Group, Inc. (ERA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ERA

-----------------------------------------

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (STRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Strattec Security's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Strattec Security reported revenue of $117.16MM vs $102.46MM (up 14.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.68 (up 39.71%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Strattec Security reported revenue of $439.20MM vs $417.33MM (up 5.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.39 vs $2.01 (up 68.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STRT

-----------------------------------------

SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH, INC. (SAFE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Safety, Income and Growth's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Safety, Income and Growth reported revenue of $11.64MM vs $6.26MM (up 86.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.04. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.53 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. (SAFE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SAFE

-----------------------------------------

HERBALIFE LTD. (HLF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Herbalife LTD's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Herbalife LTD reported revenue of $1,242.80MM vs $1,085.40MM (up 14.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.34 (up 52.94%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Herbalife LTD reported revenue of $4,427.70MM vs $4,488.40MM (down 1.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.35 vs $1.57 (down 13.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.25 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Herbalife LTD. (HLF) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HLF

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

