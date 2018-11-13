Archer and Wilshire Analytics Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Best-of-Breed Attribution Analysis

Multi-asset class attribution analysis powered by Wilshire to be integrated in Archer’s asset management solution

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer® , a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry, today announced an alliance with Wilshire Analytics, the investment technology division of Wilshire Associates, a leading global financial services firm, to integrate best-of-breed attribution analysis into its award-winning platform.

Wilshire’s robust multi-asset class attribution includes Brinson-style analysis, often used for equities, as well as factor-based analysis appropriate for fixed-income portfolios. Managers can leverage the strengths of either approach as best suits their portfolios and investment strategies. Through seamless integration with Archer’s total solution for middle and back office investment operations, asset managers will gain access to actionable insight and data to help inform a performance narrative with end clients.

Through the alliance, Archer will be able to provide institutional-level analytics and insight, giving asset managers enhanced single-platform simplicity and scalable operations that empower growth strategies and new product creation. Wilshire will benefit from broadened distribution of its analytics into aggregated platforms, increasing access to their core institutional asset manager customer segment.

“While access to analytics has existed in different forms, providing it alongside account overview information, composite performance, trade flow and reconciliation detail provides managers investment performance intelligence in context to support their clients,” said Jason Schwarz, president of Wilshire Analytics and Wilshire Funds Management. Jason also noted, “Aligning with a growing provider of outsourced middle and back-office solutions expands institutional asset managers’ access to our best-of-breed attribution analysis.”

Bryan Dori, President and CEO of Archer, said, “Working closely with Wilshire, a market leader and analytics pioneer, improves an already robust toolset available to Archer clients.” Bryan added, “This enhances our overall support of institutional managers within a solution that provides effortless scalability.”

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer was founded in 2000 by industry experts seeking to break free from legacy technology. The core platform was purpose-built to support all asset classes, and includes a full suite of portfolio accounting, trade order management, performance measurement, and reporting tools. With flexible outsourcing services, Archer provides a complete solution that supports the middle office for institutional, HNW/private wealth, and retail focused investment managers.

Website: www.archerims.com

Twitter: @ArcherIMS

ABOUT WILSHIRE ASSOCIATES

Wilshire Associates Incorporated, a leading global financial services firm, provides consulting services, analytics solutions and customized investment solutions to plan sponsors, investment managers and financial intermediaries. Its business units include Wilshire Analytics, Wilshire Consulting, Wilshire Funds Management and Wilshire Private Markets. The firm was founded in 1972, providing revolutionary technology and acting as an early innovator in the application of investment analytics and research to investment managers in the institutional marketplace. Wilshire is also credited with helping to develop the field of quantitative investment analysis that uses mathematical tools to analyze market risks. All other business units evolved from Wilshire’s strong analytics foundation. Wilshire developed the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index and became an early innovator in creating integrated asset/liability analysis/simulation models as well as practical models in risk budgeting through beta and active risk analysis. Wilshire has grown to a firm of approximately 265 employees serving the needs of investors around the world. Based in Santa Monica, California, Wilshire provides services to clients in more than 20 countries representing 500 organizations with assets totaling approximately US $9 trillion.* With ten offices worldwide, Wilshire Associates and its affiliates are dedicated to providing clients with the highest quality products and services. Wilshire® and Wilshire 5000® are registered service marks of Wilshire Associates Incorporated.

*Client assets are as represented by Pensions & Investments (P&I), detailed in P&I’s “Largest Retirement Funds” and P&I’s “Largest Money Managers (U.S. institutional tax-exempt assets)” as of 9/30/17 and 12/31/17, and published 2/5/18 and 5/28/18, respectively.

Website: www.wilshire.com

Twitter: @WilshireAssoc

Press Inquiries:

Ben Cooper, Braithwaite Communications

ben@gobraithwaite.com

Archer Contact:

Jon Anderson, Archer

janderson@archerims.com