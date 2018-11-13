13/11/2018 13:58:45

Archer and Wilshire Analytics Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Best-of-Breed Attribution Analysis

Multi-asset class attribution analysis powered by Wilshire to be integrated in Archer’s asset management solution

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer®, a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry, today announced an alliance with Wilshire Analytics, the investment technology division of Wilshire Associates, a leading global financial services firm, to integrate best-of-breed attribution analysis into its award-winning platform.

Wilshire’s robust multi-asset class attribution includes Brinson-style analysis, often used for equities, as well as factor-based analysis appropriate for fixed-income portfolios. Managers can leverage the strengths of either approach as best suits their portfolios and investment strategies. Through seamless integration with Archer’s total solution for middle and back office investment operations, asset managers will gain access to actionable insight and data to help inform a performance narrative with end clients.

Through the alliance, Archer will be able to provide institutional-level analytics and insight, giving asset managers enhanced single-platform simplicity and scalable operations that empower growth strategies and new product creation. Wilshire will benefit from broadened distribution of its analytics into aggregated platforms, increasing access to their core institutional asset manager customer segment.

“While access to analytics has existed in different forms, providing it alongside account overview information, composite performance, trade flow and reconciliation detail provides managers investment performance intelligence in context to support their clients,” said Jason Schwarz, president of Wilshire Analytics and Wilshire Funds Management. Jason also noted, “Aligning with a growing provider of outsourced middle and back-office solutions expands institutional asset managers’ access to our best-of-breed attribution analysis.”

Bryan Dori, President and CEO of Archer, said, “Working closely with Wilshire, a market leader and analytics pioneer, improves an already robust toolset available to Archer clients.” Bryan added, “This enhances our overall support of institutional managers within a solution that provides effortless scalability.”

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer was founded in 2000 by industry experts seeking to break free from legacy technology. The core platform was purpose-built to support all asset classes, and includes a full suite of portfolio accounting, trade order management, performance measurement, and reporting tools. With flexible outsourcing services, Archer provides a complete solution that supports the middle office for institutional, HNW/private wealth, and retail focused investment managers.

Website: www.archerims.com

Twitter: @ArcherIMS

ABOUT WILSHIRE ASSOCIATES

Wilshire Associates Incorporated, a leading global financial services firm, provides consulting services, analytics solutions and customized investment solutions to plan sponsors, investment managers and financial intermediaries. Its business units include Wilshire Analytics, Wilshire Consulting, Wilshire Funds Management and Wilshire Private Markets. The firm was founded in 1972, providing revolutionary technology and acting as an early innovator in the application of investment analytics and research to investment managers in the institutional marketplace. Wilshire is also credited with helping to develop the field of quantitative investment analysis that uses mathematical tools to analyze market risks. All other business units evolved from Wilshire’s strong analytics foundation. Wilshire developed the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index and became an early innovator in creating integrated asset/liability analysis/simulation models as well as practical models in risk budgeting through beta and active risk analysis. Wilshire has grown to a firm of approximately 265 employees serving the needs of investors around the world. Based in Santa Monica, California, Wilshire provides services to clients in more than 20 countries representing 500 organizations with assets totaling approximately US $9 trillion.* With ten offices worldwide, Wilshire Associates and its affiliates are dedicated to providing clients with the highest quality products and services. Wilshire® and Wilshire 5000® are registered service marks of Wilshire Associates Incorporated.

*Client assets are as represented by Pensions & Investments (P&I), detailed in P&I’s “Largest Retirement Funds” and P&I’s “Largest Money Managers (U.S. institutional tax-exempt assets)” as of 9/30/17 and 12/31/17, and published 2/5/18 and 5/28/18, respectively.

Website: www.wilshire.com

Twitter: @WilshireAssoc

Press Inquiries:

Ben Cooper, Braithwaite Communications

ben@gobraithwaite.com

Archer Contact:

Jon Anderson, Archer

janderson@archerims.com

Archer Logo Color-01.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
51
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:06
Net Asset Value(s)
14:05
Avalon GloboCare Provides Third Quarter 2018 Business Update; Reports 30% Increase in Revenues
14:04
RosettaBooks publishes The Jeopardy! Book of Answers, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the show
14:03
Aprimo Unveils Platform to Help Marketers Improve Productivity and ROI
14:01
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference
14:00
InformationWeek and Interop Reveal Top Vendors to Watch in 2019
14:00
Lerman Law Firm Announces Expanded Investigation of Potential Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption During August and November 2018 Broward County Elections
14:00
Industrious Opens Third Boston Location in the Heart of the Financial District
14:00
Workstorm Launches Collaboration Platform for Corporate Legal Departments

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 14:23:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-13 15:23:08 - 2018-11-13 14:23:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY