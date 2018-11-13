13/11/2018 20:03:56

Atlas Air and Southern Air Sign Pathway Program Agreement With Ameriflight

Qualified Ameriflight Pilots Guaranteed Interviews with Atlas and Southern

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that its Atlas Air, Inc. and Southern Air, Inc. units and Ameriflight have entered into a pilot pathway agreement that guarantees qualified Ameriflight pilots an interview with Atlas Air and Southern Air, creating an opportunity for career  progression.

The world’s largest operator of modern Boeing 747 all-cargo aircraft, Atlas Air Worldwide, is widely recognized as a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. With a focus on express, e-commerce, and fast-growing markets, the company is in an era of significant growth and development, with opportunities to expand its cargo and passenger operations with existing customers and new ones.

“We are pleased to form this special relationship with Ameriflight,” said Atlas Air President and Chief Operating Officer John W. Dietrich.

“Our business is growing, and our airlines are a great place to build a career. Innovative partnerships like this one help us ensure a solid pipeline of qualified candidates dedicated to a career in aviation, which is at the center of today’s modern global economy.”

“Our partnership with Atlas Air and Southern Air provides an exceptional career advancement opportunity for our pilots,” said Ameriflight Chief Executive Officer Paul Chase. “We have made a commitment to our team and the industry that Ameriflight will be the nation’s top place for pilots to become professional, major-airline ready, aviators. This is why we choose to align ourselves with the world’s best companies, like Atlas Air Worldwide. ”

The Pilot Pathway Program between Ameriflight, Atlas Air and Southern Air is open to qualified Ameriflight pilots. Participants will gain requisite experience fulfilling a number of benchmarks while at Ameriflight, including Atlas’ ATP/CTP program, professional/career development programs and more. Successful completion of the program will afford for these Ameriflight pilots a guaranteed interview with Atlas Air and Southern Air subject to hiring needs and meeting all program and hiring requirements.

Under the program, a Pathway Pilot reaching the outlined benchmarks will be recommended for Atlas’ ATP/CTP program. Successful completion of the program and acceptance of employment will result in the pilot being placed in an aircraft class, such as the 747 with Atlas Air for higher-time pilots or the 737 with Southern Air for lower-time, new-hire pilots.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers a broad array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasair.com.

About Ameriflight:

Ameriflight was founded in 1968 and has grown from a small air charter and cargo service carrier to an international operator and the nation’s largest 135 cargo airline. Ameriflight is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has more than 500 employees including over 150 pilots and over 100 aircraft. Ameriflight provides feeder services for overnight express carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL.

The company can be found on the web at ameriflight.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @Ameriflight.

 Elizabeth Roach (Media) – (914) 701-6576

Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

