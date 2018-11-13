13/11/2018 00:02:16

Atlas Air Worldwide Delivers 20th 767-300 Freighter To Amazon

Aircraft Delivered Ahead of Peak Holiday Season

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced the delivery of its twentieth B767-300 converted freighter to Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). The aircraft, which bears tail number N1487A, entered into Amazon’s domestic air network ahead of the peak holiday season to serve its growing customer demand.

“Our delivery of 20 aircraft to Amazon over the last 28 months is a significant achievement,” said William J. Flynn, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an accomplishment that we are very proud of and for which our employees worked hard. We appreciate Amazon’s confidence in our capabilities, global scale and operating excellence.”

Mr. Flynn continued, “E-commerce is the fastest growing air cargo segment, and we are excited to continue our partnership with Amazon as it delivers innovative service to its customers.”

Under long-term commercial agreements announced in 2016, Atlas Air Worldwide’s airline subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., operates the aircraft for Amazon on a CMI (crew, maintenance and insurance) basis and its leasing unit, Titan Aviation, dry leases the aircraft to Amazon.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers a broad array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasair.com.

Contacts:  Elizabeth Roach (Media) – (914) 701-6576

Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

