Bombora Strengthens Triblio’s Account Based Marketing Platform with B2B Intent Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombora , the leading provider of B2B intent data, and Triblio , a leading account based marketing platform, have announced a partnership integrating Bombora’s market leading B2B intent data with Triblio’s Account Based Marketing platform.

The Triblio platform, with AI-powered Purchase Intent Scoring, will now integrate Company Surge® third-party interest data from Bombora together with first-party interest data from Triblio. Bombora measures interest levels of more than 4,000 products and services from within 2.8 million businesses. Spikes in content consumption on certain topics signal that a company is researching prior to buying and, thus, is more likely to be receptive to sales and marketing outreach. Triblio’s complimentary first-party interest data tracks content consumption on a business’s own website and delivers visitor insights by account.

Veristor, a leading IT solution provider, now uses purchase intent data from Triblio and Bombora. Via its Salesforce integration, Veristor has set up purchase intent score reporting and custom alerts for its sales reps. “Joint alerts identify which accounts AEs should prioritize and what solution they are interested in. It’s one of the marketing initiatives that our sales team has adopted the fastest,” said Jessica Garrett, Vice President of marketing at Veristor.

“B2B buyers have long purchase journeys and research cycles, so it’s important for marketers to understand which of their target accounts are on the path to purchase, and how far along they are,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder of Bombora. “Increases in content consumption are an indicator that a prospect is gearing up to make a purchase, and are prime time for sales and marketing to collaborate on engaging target accounts. The combination of insights from Bombora and Triblio gives B2B buyers a much deeper understanding of who’s likely to make a purchase decision, and who’s already engaged with the brand’s website and content.”

"To keep ahead of their competitors, marketers are always under pressure to identify purchase intent at the initial point of interest and throughout the rest of the purchase journey to impact pipeline. With this strategic partnership, we’ve strengthened Triblio’s AI powered Intent Scoring by integrating it with Bombora's market leading data,” said Andre Yee, Chief Executive Officer of Triblio.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora’s data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in the market for which products.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers, and monetize their inventory.

Learn more about Bombora at https://bombora.com .

About Triblio

Triblio’s Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like FinancialForce, Plex, and SalesLoft scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. Triblio’s ABM platform has won CODiE awards for 3 years in a row. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com .

