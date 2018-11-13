13/11/2018 01:06:13

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) and Encourages ATRS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS).

According to a complaint filed on October 9, 2018, Antares announced its submission of a New Drug Application for Xyosted to the FDA on December 21, 2016.  Antares officials spoke optimistically about the drug’s potential while downplaying adverse events involving suicide and high blood pressure that occurred in Xyosted’s clinical trials.  On October 12, 2017, Antares revealed that FDA had “identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments” for Xyosted.  

On this news, Antares’ stock fell nearly 38% to close at $2.32 per share on October 13, 2017.  Days earlier, Antares’ Chairman of the Board, Leonard S. Jacob, sold hundreds of thousands of shares of Antares stock, reaping a windfall of nearly $1 million.  On October 1, 2018, the company announced that the FDA finally had approved the drug but required a black box warning describing risks of increased blood pressure and suicide.

If you are a long term stockholder of Antares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Antares please go to https://bespc.com/atrs-2/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

