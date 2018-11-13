13/11/2018 01:09:51

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) and Encourages NWL Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE: NWL).

On June 21, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, members of the board made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Newell’s business and prospects.  Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, among others: (i) the company’s retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendant’s representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant internal discord that was having a material adverse effect on the company’s operating performance.

If you are a long term stockholder of Newell, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Newell please go to https://bespc.com/nwl/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

