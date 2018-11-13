13/11/2018 01:06:01

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages UEPS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS).  Our investigation concerns whether Net 1 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2018, after market close, Net 1 announced that it will restate its financial results for the year ended June 2018 due to an accounting error related to its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited.

On this news, the price of Net 1 UEPS shares fell over 30%, closing at $4.84 on November 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Net 1 shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Net 1 please go to https://www.bespc.com/ueps/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

