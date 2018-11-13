13/11/2018 23:28:51

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
13 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
06 Nov - 
DiscoverOrg Co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck Selected as..
22 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows Crestwood Equity Partners LP, The..
Related debate
05 Nov - 
Ja, de kommer altid efter de små fisk.......
05 Nov - 
Du har fuldstændig ret - Langt de fleste store firmaer ..
05 Nov - 
111 million Britta anholt efter 1 måned og 12,4 milliar..

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Our investigation concerns whether Goldman has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Since at least 2016, the company has been the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department regarding a multibillion-dollar fraud and money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian government fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), for which the company was the primary bond underwriter.

On November 2, 2018, U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed indictments against two of the company’s former managing directors, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, related to the probe that explicitly described them as “agents acting within the scope of their employment on behalf of” the company “with the intent, at least in part, to benefit” the bank.

On November 8, 2018, a report by Bloomberg detailed the personal involvement of the company’s then-CEO Lloyd Blankfein in a meeting to establish ties with Malaysia and its new sovereign wealth fund that was referenced in the court documents unsealed the prior week.

On this news, the price of Goldman shares fell over 4%, closing at $222.65 on November 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Goldman shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Goldman please go to https://www.bespc.com/gs/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13 Nov GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Nov GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
06 Nov GS
DiscoverOrg Co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck Selected as One of Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018
22 Oct LRCX
Recent Analysis Shows Crestwood Equity Partners LP, The Goldman Sachs Group, Lam Research, RYB Education, Inc. Sponsored ADR, Ecolab, and LivaNova Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
19 Oct GS
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Addresses Share Structure and Recent Trading Activity
15 Aug GS
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Proudly Announces the Signing of an Agreement with More Management LLC
15 Jun GS
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Vector Group, The Goldman Sachs Group, LivaNova, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A, T. Rowe Price Group, and First Solar — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
11 May GS
US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date
07 May GS
US Lighting Group to Present at Goldman Sachs
19 Apr DISH
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Goldman Sachs Group, Versum Materials, DISH Network, FMC, Flowers Foods, and Big Lots — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
4
GWG Holdings Announces New Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast
5
Nokia to sharpen customer organization focus as the 5G era accelerates and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 205.05 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:49
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:13
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone
00:08
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $8 million
00:05
PotlatchDeltic Announces Preliminary Results of Special Dividend Shareholder Election
13 Nov
Algeco Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Target Lodging
13 Nov
Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger Mixes Up Contemporary American Dining
13 Nov
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
13 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 01:16:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-14 02:16:12 - 2018-11-14 01:16:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY