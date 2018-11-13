13/11/2018 01:10:15

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Stitch Fix, Inc., Trevena, Inc., and Funko, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Stitch Fix

, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Stitch Fix’s business and prospects, including that its active client growth had slowed dramatically and that defendants had shut down Stitch Fix’s television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix class action go to:  https://bespc.com/sfix/.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA.  Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was.  The company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.  In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution.  Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

To learn more about the Trevena class action go to:  https://bespc.com/trvn/.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that defendants omitted to state: (1) that Funko’s profits and growth were not as positive as the Company represented; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Funko’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Funko class action go to:  https://bespc.com/fnko/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

