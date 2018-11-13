13/11/2018 00:18:41

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of L3, Cambium, SendGrid, and InfraREIT on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of L3 Technologies, Inc., Cambium Learning Group, Inc., SendGrid, Inc., and InfraREIT, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL)

Buyer: Harris Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 14, 2018 and valued at $16 billion, L3 stockholders will receive 1.3 shares of Harris for each share of L3 common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether L3 and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the L3 investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/lll/.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD)

Buyer: Veritas Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 15, 2018 and valued at $685 million, Cambium stockholders will receive $14.50 in cash for each share of Cambium common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Cambium and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Cambium investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/abcd/.

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND)

Buyer: Twilio Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 15, 2018 and valued at $2 billion, SendGrid stockholders will receive 0.485 shares of Twilio for each share of SendGrid common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether SendGrid and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SendGrid investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/send/.

InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR)

Buyer: Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 18, 2018 and valued at $1.3 billion, InfraREIT stockholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of InfraREIT common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether InfraREIT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the InfraREIT investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/hifr/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

