13/11/2018 00:26:57

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of MBT Financial, Community First, and Idaho Independent on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
25 Oct - 
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Prelim..
18 Oct - 
MBT FINANCIAL CORP. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long..
13 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of MBT Financial Corp., Community First Bank, and Idaho Independent Bank.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MBTF)

Buyer: First Merchants Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $291 million, MBT stockholders will receive 0.275 shares of First Merchants for each share of MBT common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether MBT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MBT Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mbtf/.

Community First Bank (Other OTC: CMYF)

Buyer: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $21.5 million, Community First stockholders will receive $45.45 in cash for each share of Community First common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Community First and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Community First investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/cmyf/.

Idaho Independent Bank (Other OTC: IIBK)

Buyer: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $181 million, Idaho Independent stockholders will receive 0.5 Class A shares of First Interstate for each share of Idaho Independent common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Idaho Independent and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Idaho Independent investigation go to: https://bespc.com/iibk/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:26 MBTF
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of MBT Financial, Community First, and Idaho Independent on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Oct MBTF
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend
18 Oct MBTF
MBT FINANCIAL CORP. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
13 Oct MBTF
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MBTF Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Oct MBTF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MBT Financial Corporation to First Merchants Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
10 Oct MBTF
First Merchants Corporation and MBT Financial Corporation Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement
26 Sep MBTF
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call
26 Jul MBTF
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend Increase
29 Jun MBTF
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call
26 Apr MBTF
MBT Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings and Dividend Increase

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
3
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
4
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan
5
Innate Pharma presented translational data from the Phase II of monalizumab and cetuximab at SITC

Related stock quotes

M B T Financial Corp 11.30 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:39
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tribune, USA Technologies, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:35
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:33
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Chegg, Hasbro, and Campbell Soup and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:26
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of MBT Financial, Community First, and Idaho Independent on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:21
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Blue Hills, Sonic, and Access National on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:18
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of L3, Cambium, SendGrid, and InfraREIT on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:15
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference
00:02
Atlas Air Worldwide Delivers 20th 767-300 Freighter To Amazon
12 Nov
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 00:58:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-13 01:58:55 - 2018-11-13 00:58:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY