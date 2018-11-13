CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on December 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2018.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

