Chakana Releases Infill Drilling Results at Breccia Pipe 5, Intersects 264 Metres With 0.71% Copper, 1.30 g/t Gold and 24.3 g/t Silver (1.77% Cu_EQ, 2.70 G/t Au_EQ) From Surface

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTC: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”), is pleased to announce additional results from infill drilling on Breccia Pipe 5 (Bx 5) at the Soledad copper-gold-silver project in central Peru (the “Soledad Project”). All drilling to date has been on the portion of the Soledad Project optioned from Condor Resources Inc. The four holes reported here were designed to explore the upper 250m extent of the breccia pipe (Figs. 1 and 2). Chakana had previously released nine drill holes from Bx 5 (see news release dated February 22, 2018 at www.sedar.com ), including 164m with 0.51% Cu, 1.68 g/t Au and 27.4 g/t Ag (1.84% Cu_EQ; 2.82 g/t Au_EQ) from 12m in hole SDH17-041.

All four holes intersected significant intervals of mineralization. Hole SDH18-080 was drilled to the southeast from a collar located on the northeast part of the breccia pipe and is the best hole drilled to date on Bx 5 in terms of grade-thickness. Excluding the oxide zone, primary grades are 0.79% Cu, 1.30 g/t Au, and 21.6 g/t Ag for 234m starting at 30m depth. Previous results from hole SDH17-038, drilled to the east at 82 degrees azimuth from the same collar location, also had high copper grades with 1.21% Cu, 0.70 g/t Au, and 53.8 g/t Ag for 23m starting at 38m depth. “These results are very encouraging for Bx 5 in terms of continuity of mineralization and the suggestion of higher copper grades on the eastern side of the breccia pipe. Drill results from both Bx 1 and Bx 5 are open at depth and numerous additional targets remain to be tested,” said President and CEO David Kelley. Examples of mineralized breccias from holes in this release are shown in Figure 3.

New mineralized intervals from Breccia Pipe 5 are:

Breccia Pipe 5 DDH # Az Dip From - To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Cu-eq %* Au-eq g/t* Note SDH18-079 243 -82 0.00 178.00 178.00 1.50 24.8 0.48 1.67 2.56 including 0.00 26.00 26.00 1.81 53.4 2.51 Oxide including 26.00 178.00 152.00 1.45 20.0 0.56 1.68 2.57 SDH18-080 111 -83 0.00 264.00 264.00 1.30 24.3 0.71 1.77 2.70 including 0.00 30.00 30.00 1.33 45.8 1.93 Oxide including 30.00 264.00 234.00 1.30 21.6 0.79 1.82 2.79 SDH18-081 168 -83 0.00 201.00 201.00 1.63 22.2 0.40 1.66 2.53 including 0.00 29.00 29.00 0.78 43.6 1.35 Oxide including 29.00 201.00 172.00 1.77 18.6 0.45 1.77 2.70 SDH18-082 333 -78 0.00 111.00 111.00 1.02 34.3 0.54 1.50 2.29 including 0.00 12.00 12.00 1.89 35.2 2.35 Oxide including 12.00 111.00 99.00 0.92 34.2 0.61 1.50 2.30

* Cu_eq and Au_eq values were calculated using copper, gold, and silver. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu – US$2.90/lb, Au – US$1,300/oz, and Ag – US$17/oz. No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries are not yet available. The formulas utilized to calculate equivalent values are Cu_eq (%) = Cu% + (Au g/t * 0.6556) + (Ag g/t * 0.00857) and Au_eq (g/t) = Au g/t + (Cu% * 1.5296) + (Ag g/t * 0.01307).

Reported mineralized intervals are not true widths given the vertical nature of the breccia pipe and the steep inclination of the holes.

Surface Exploration Update

Surface exploration continues throughout Chakana’s 3,085 hectare concession area, including detailed mapping, rock sampling and soil surveys. Planned electromagnetic surveys in down hole and surface loop configurations will be initiated in the next two weeks using imported Crone geophysical equipment. Integration of these data sets will be used to prioritize drill targets.

A soil orientation study has been completed to determine the optimal sampling media, sample spacing, and analytical protocols to best detect mineralization related to tourmaline breccia pipes. In addition, soil sampling covering a large portion of the Soledad breccia pipe cluster has been completed (Fig. 4). Sampling further north covering Bx 6, and further west covering the Corral and Western Breccias is underway. A separate survey covering the Compañero breccia pipe cluster will also be completed.

To date, soil results for gold show a strong correlation with the known breccia pipes and further highlight several additional exploration targets (Fig. 4). There is a corridor of anomalous gold extending NNE from Huancarama to Bx 5, an area of approximately 1,400m by 300m. “The soil geochemistry is working exceptionally well in identifying exploration targets, particularly in areas with little or no outcrop. There is a very impressive anomaly northeast of Bx 1 where mineralized breccia is poorly exposed. Other areas of interest include anomalies east of breccias Bx 5 and Bx 3W, and a continuous anomaly surrounding and extending beyond the Paloma East and West pipes. South of this area, a broad area of anomalous gold in soil 400m by 100m surrounds the Huancarama Breccia Complex,” stated Kelley.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Chakana follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Core samples are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to the ALS facility in Callao, Lima, Peru. Samples batches include certified reference materials, blank and duplicate samples that are then processed under the control of ALS. All samples are analyzed using the ME-MS41 (ICP technique that provides a comprehensive multi-element overview of the rock geochemistry), while gold is analyzed by AA24 and GRA22 when values exceed 10 g/t. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed using the OG-46 procedure. Soil samples are analyzed by 4-acid (ME-MS61) and for gold by Fire Assay on a 30g sample (Au-ICP21).

Results of the previous sixty-two drill holes from the Soledad Project have been released and are also available at www.chakanacopper.com . Additional information concerning the Project is available in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 made available on Chakana’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

David Kelley, an officer and a director of Chakana, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-looking Statement Advisory: This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chakana to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the Project, the potential to grow the Project, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our belief about the unexplored parts of the Project. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

