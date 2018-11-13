CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACHC, HON and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC) Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

To learn more about the Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Class Period: February 9, 2018 - October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Honeywell International Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell’s Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014. On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company’s Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company’s prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company’s prior estimate."

To learn more about the Honeywell International Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Dycom Industries, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com