Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that members of management will participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ Midstream Conference in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

A copy of Delek Logistics’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek Logistics website at www.deleklogistics.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

615-435-1407

