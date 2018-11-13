13/11/2018 10:47:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 13

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameSimon Beart

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameBlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b)LEI5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)

GB00008910555

b)Nature of the transactionMonthly investment (ISA)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.9687149

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-11-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

