El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT

New location marks the eighth restaurant in Utah and 61st operated by franchise partner W.K.S. Restaurant Corporation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO ), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Sandy, UT today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 10590 S. State Street, is owned and operated by franchise partner W.K.S. Restaurant Corporation (“WKS”), and marks the brand’s eighth location in Utah.

“We are excited to open our 61st restaurant with El Pollo Loco and provide the Sandy community with a family-friendly environment where they can enjoy our famous fire-grilled chicken and flavorful Mexican offerings made with fresh ingredients,” said Roland Spongberg, President and CEO of WKS. “We’ve enjoyed growing our presence in the state of Utah and are committed to building on that momentum as we prepare to serve residents and visitors at our newest restaurant in Sandy.”

The 2,995 square foot freestanding restaurant has seating for 70 customers and features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ with an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere that reflects El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The updated design has warm textures, rustic elements and highlights El Pollo Loco’s open kitchen that allows customers to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our Utah footprint with our largest franchise partner, WKS,” said Brian Carmichall, Vice President of Development and Franchise. “Roland and the WKS team have been valuable partners over the last 30 years, and we are proud to celebrate and support the opening of their newest Sandy location.”

For promotions and news on the new Sandy location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About El Pollo Loco El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

