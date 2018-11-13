13/11/2018 17:05:00

El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT

Related content
01 Nov - 
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 20..
24 Oct - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Vmware, Kala Pharmaceu..
23 Oct - 
El Pollo Loco Employees Volunteer to Help Train Gen Z F..

New location marks the eighth restaurant in Utah and 61st operated by franchise partner W.K.S. Restaurant Corporation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Sandy, UT today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 10590 S. State Street, is owned and operated by franchise partner W.K.S. Restaurant Corporation (“WKS”), and marks the brand’s eighth location in Utah.

“We are excited to open our 61st restaurant with El Pollo Loco and provide the Sandy community with a family-friendly environment where they can enjoy our famous fire-grilled chicken and flavorful Mexican offerings made with fresh ingredients,” said Roland Spongberg, President and CEO of WKS. “We’ve enjoyed growing our presence in the state of Utah and are committed to building on that momentum as we prepare to serve residents and visitors at our newest restaurant in Sandy.”

The 2,995 square foot freestanding restaurant has seating for 70 customers and features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ with an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere that reflects El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The updated design has warm textures, rustic elements and highlights El Pollo Loco’s open kitchen that allows customers to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our Utah footprint with our largest franchise partner, WKS,” said Brian Carmichall, Vice President of Development and Franchise. “Roland and the WKS team have been valuable partners over the last 30 years, and we are proud to celebrate and support the opening of their newest Sandy location.”

For promotions and news on the new Sandy location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.   

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like:

www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter:

@ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram:

@ElPolloLoco

Subscribe:

www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards:

www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Polikoff/Quinn Kelsey

ICR

646-677-1805

LOCO@icrinc.com

elpolloloco.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:05 LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT
01 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
24 Oct LOCO
New Research Coverage Highlights Vmware, Kala Pharmaceuticals, El Pollo Loco, Integer, AAC, and Vectren — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
23 Oct LOCO
El Pollo Loco Employees Volunteer to Help Train Gen Z For Their First Jobs
18 Oct LOCO
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 1, 2018
15 Oct LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Rialto, CA
15 Oct LOCO
El Pollo Loco Celebrates 20 Years of Tostada Salads with Bold New Flavors
24 Sep LOCO
What a Mexican Former Shoe Salesman Can Teach Us All About the American Dream: El Pollo Loco Stands Proud During Hispanic Heritage Month
10 Sep LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Arlington, TX
03 Sep LOCO
El Pollo Loco Introduces Handmade Chicken Taquitos in the new $5 Craveable Combos Menu

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for California Fire Relief

Related stock quotes

El Pollo Loco Holdings I.. 16.70 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:17
BDA appoints Roland (Andy) Burrows as next CEO
17:13
Ensuring SS7 Network Security
17:09
Best Western Lehigh Valley to Host Annual Thanksgiving Buffet
17:09
Atlantic American Reports Third Quarter Results
17:06
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, JT, COST, CWH, OZK, NKTR and AQUA
17:05
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT
17:04
Transaction in Own Shares
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate Presents Innovative Staff Enrichment Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 17:34:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-13 18:34:17 - 2018-11-13 17:34:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY