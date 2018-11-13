ELS Educational Services, Inc. Wins English Language School Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

Princeton, New Jersey, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ELS Educational Services, Inc. won the award for English Language School – USA at the UED Agency Awards of Turkey. This is the sixth consecutive year ELS has won the award.

The UED Agency Awards is the first competition of its kind that recognizes excellence among language schools and service providers in Turkey. Institutions are nominated then voted on by UED Member Agencies, who are the leaders of the international education consultancy sector in Turkey.

“The ELS brand is stronger than ever in Turkey,” said Osman Akyuz, Director of Recruitment and Agent Support in Turkey. “We provide the best academic English in great locations and we have the most experienced instructors.”

ELS was presented the award at a banquet at the Divan Otel / Taksim – Istanbul on Saturday.

ELS has more than 60 agents in Turkey who place students in academic, general, youth, business, and vacation English programs in the U.S. and around the world.

For more information, please contact Jessica Pepperman at jpepperman@els.edu.

