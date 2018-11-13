13/11/2018 12:05:00

Generation Alpha Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Increased Demand and Interest for lighting Systems Arizona Facility Expected to Become Revenue Generating in Early 2019

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL) (“Generation Alpha”), a vertically integrated cannabis technology innovator, manufacturer and distributor, today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Lighting and nutrient revenue of $2.6 million; and

  • Cash balance of $2.1 million.

Third Quarter 2018 Business Highlights:

  • Changed corporate name to Generation Alpha and trading symbol to GNAL;

  • Appointed Peter Najarian and Tiffany Davis to Board of Directors;

  • Launched Perfect pH, a natural ION pH balancer;

  • Introduced Solis Tek B9 LED, a high efficiency LED lighting system; and

  • Made substantial progress at Arizona facility, which is expected to commence processing revenue in early 2019.

Generation Alpha Chief Executive Officer, Alan Lien, commented, “We are happy with the progress being made at our 70,000 square foot Arizona facility. With manufacturing targeted to commence in early 2019, we are excited to soon move into the revenue generation stage.  Beyond Arizona, we have plans to be operational in several legalized U.S. states. We have identified many exciting opportunities in additional jurisdictions and are currently performing ongoing due diligence and discussions with several parties.” Lien continued, “While our lighting business has seen a significant decrease this year, we are beginning to see an increase in demand for our lighting and nutrient products as the industry begins to stabilize and additional legalized states come on board.”

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $2,565,085 and $7,336,980, respectively, a decrease of $4,771,895, or 65%. The decrease was due to several negative factors during the first nine months of 2018, as compared to the prior year period. Such factors include, market instability and uncertainty, reports of over-capacity and price declines in the wholesale market. The current Administration’s stance on marijuana enforcement, particularly the rescinding of the Cole Memorandum and giving the Federal U.S. Attorneys “free-reign” as to enforcement priorities set a very negative tone and caused hesitation from buyers in the cannabis industry. Industry-wide build-outs slowed and were delayed. Additionally, recreational states have introduced new requirements for testing, oversight, and tightening of the regulatory environment, which has caused a pause in the expansion timetable of many new licensees.

About Generation Alpha, Inc.

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Generation Alpha’s lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. Generation Alpha’s customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, Generation Alpha expanded into the “touch-the-plant” side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit our website, www.genalphainc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect Generation Alpha’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Generation Alpha undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com   

GENERATION ALPHA, INC.

(FORMERLY SOLIS TEK INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

    

ASSETS

        

Current Assets

        
Cash $2,053,399  $967,943 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts and returns of $22,288 and $396,499,

respectively

  296,803   417,484 
Inventories, net  1,157,373   1,684,463 
Advances to suppliers – formerly a related party  540,090   735,730 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  247,323   134,374 

Total Current Assets

  4,294,988   3,939,994 
         
Property and equipment, net  509,969   138,243 
Intangible assets acquired from related party, net  1,382,941   - 
Other assets  83,887   37,980 

TOTAL ASSETS

 $6,271,785  $4,116,217 
         

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

        

Current Liabilities

        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,839,820  $1,124,349 
Due to former related party vendor  -   381,457 
Contract obligations, current portion  331,818   - 
Note payable - related parties  640,000   1,145,000 
Note payable to related party, current portion, net of

discount of $747,032 and $0, respectively

  752,968   - 
Convertible note payable to related party, current

portion, net of discount of $0 and $1,055,556,

respectively

  -   194,444 
Due to related parties  124,117   146,534 
Capital lease obligations, current portion  260   9,665 
Loans payable, current portion  3,383   8,476 

Total Current Liabilities

  3,692,366   3,009,925 
         
Loans payable, net of current portion  -   17,481 
Contract obligations, net of current portion  445,295   - 
Convertible note payable, net of current portion, net of

discount of $0 and $500,000, respectively

  -   - 
Derivative liability  6,617,284   7,415,000 

Total liabilities

  10,754,945   10,442,406 
         

Series-A Convertible Preferred Shares, net of no

discount and $351,000, no par value, none and 351,000

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018

and December 31, 2017, respectively

  -   - 
         

Commitments and Contingencies

        
         

Shareholders’ Deficit

        
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

  -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 45,066,564 and 38,522,034 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December

31, 2017, respectively

  45,067   38,522 
Additional paid-in-capital  28,459,378   9,077,690 
Accumulated deficit  (32,987,605)  (15,442,401)

Total Shareholders’ Deficit

  (4,483,160)  (6,326,189)
         

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 $6,271,785  $4,116,217 

GENERATION ALPHA, INC.

(FORMERLY SOLIS TEK INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

 

             
       
Sales $851,710  $1,993,865  $2,565,085  $7,336,980 
Cost of goods sold (1)  718,139   1,322,497   1,836,980   4,625,210 
Gross profit  133,571   671,368   728,105   2,711,770 
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative

expenses

  4,115,603   2,050,189   10,213,893   9,206,076 
Research and development  37,332   82,500   151,916   247,770 
Excess cost of acquisition from a related

party over historical basis

  -   -   4,450,000   - 
Total operating expenses  4,152,935   2,132,689   14,815,809   9,453,846 
                 
Loss from operations  (4,019,364)  (1,461,321)  (14,087,704)  (6,742,076)
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Financing costs (2)  -   -   (7,317,406)  - 
Change in fair value of derivative liability  (2,525,234)  -   4,286,692   - 
Gain on extinguishment of derivative

liability

  -   -   2,389,427   - 
Interest expense (3)  (548,632)  (28,190)  (2,813,013)  (84,010)
Total other expenses  (3,073,866)  (28,190)  (3,454,300)  (84,010)
                 
Loss before income taxes  (7,093,230)  (1,489,511)  (17,542,004)  (6,826,086)
                 
Provision for income taxes  -   -   3,200   4,113 
                 
Net loss $(7,093,230) $(1,489,511) $(17,545,204) $(6,830,199)
                 
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $(0.17) $(0.04) $(0.42) $(0.18)
                 
WEIGHTED - AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED

  42,826,985   37,079,972   41,810,624   37,482,508 
                 
(1) Included in cost of goods sold are these

amounts from a former related party

 $137,080  $977,784  $549,802  $3,607,090 
(2) Included in financing costs are these

amounts from a related party

  -   -   6,177,406   - 
(3) Included in interest expense are these

amounts from related parties

 $16,868  $45,205  $39,781  $81,986 
                 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
50
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Black Box Corporation (BBOX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BBOX Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:31
Brunswick files Initial Form 10 Registration Statement in connection with its planned separation of Fitness Division
12:30
Calm Increases Offline Presence with Retail Rollout, Investment in XpresSpa Group Inc.
12:28
Magic Delivers Record-Breaking Revenues of $72 Million for the Third Quarter of 2018 with 10% Year over Year Growth
12:27
Aptinyx Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights
12:25
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xylem, RigNet, ATA, Goosehead Insurance, Full House Resorts, and Rocky Brands — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:23
Net Asset Value(s)
12:20
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Calix, Majesco, Era Group, Strattec Security, Safety, Income and Growth, and Herbalife LTD — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:10
Verano Doubles Down with Double Barrel Exclusive Partnership
12:07
MYDX RECRUITS MR. CANNABIS GROUP TO OPERATE COMPANY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 12:50:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-13 13:50:41 - 2018-11-13 12:50:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY