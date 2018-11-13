Generation Alpha Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Increased Demand and Interest for lighting Systems Arizona Facility Expected to Become Revenue Generating in Early 2019

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL ) (“Generation Alpha”), a vertically integrated cannabis technology innovator, manufacturer and distributor, today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Lighting and nutrient revenue of $2.6 million; and

Cash balance of $2.1 million.

Third Quarter 2018 Business Highlights:

Changed corporate name to Generation Alpha and trading symbol to GNAL;

Appointed Peter Najarian and Tiffany Davis to Board of Directors;

Launched Perfect pH, a natural ION pH balancer;

Introduced Solis Tek B9 LED, a high efficiency LED lighting system; and

Made substantial progress at Arizona facility, which is expected to commence processing revenue in early 2019.

Generation Alpha Chief Executive Officer, Alan Lien, commented, “We are happy with the progress being made at our 70,000 square foot Arizona facility. With manufacturing targeted to commence in early 2019, we are excited to soon move into the revenue generation stage. Beyond Arizona, we have plans to be operational in several legalized U.S. states. We have identified many exciting opportunities in additional jurisdictions and are currently performing ongoing due diligence and discussions with several parties.” Lien continued, “While our lighting business has seen a significant decrease this year, we are beginning to see an increase in demand for our lighting and nutrient products as the industry begins to stabilize and additional legalized states come on board.”

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $2,565,085 and $7,336,980, respectively, a decrease of $4,771,895, or 65%. The decrease was due to several negative factors during the first nine months of 2018, as compared to the prior year period. Such factors include, market instability and uncertainty, reports of over-capacity and price declines in the wholesale market. The current Administration’s stance on marijuana enforcement, particularly the rescinding of the Cole Memorandum and giving the Federal U.S. Attorneys “free-reign” as to enforcement priorities set a very negative tone and caused hesitation from buyers in the cannabis industry. Industry-wide build-outs slowed and were delayed. Additionally, recreational states have introduced new requirements for testing, oversight, and tightening of the regulatory environment, which has caused a pause in the expansion timetable of many new licensees.

About Generation Alpha, Inc.

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Generation Alpha’s lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. Generation Alpha’s customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, Generation Alpha expanded into the “touch-the-plant” side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit our website, www.genalphainc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect Generation Alpha’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Generation Alpha undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

GENERATION ALPHA, INC.

(FORMERLY SOLIS TEK INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 2,053,399 $ 967,943 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and returns of $22,288 and $396,499, respectively 296,803 417,484 Inventories, net 1,157,373 1,684,463 Advances to suppliers – formerly a related party 540,090 735,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 247,323 134,374 Total Current Assets 4,294,988 3,939,994 Property and equipment, net 509,969 138,243 Intangible assets acquired from related party, net 1,382,941 - Other assets 83,887 37,980 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,271,785 $ 4,116,217 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,839,820 $ 1,124,349 Due to former related party vendor - 381,457 Contract obligations, current portion 331,818 - Note payable - related parties 640,000 1,145,000 Note payable to related party, current portion, net of discount of $747,032 and $0, respectively 752,968 - Convertible note payable to related party, current portion, net of discount of $0 and $1,055,556, respectively - 194,444 Due to related parties 124,117 146,534 Capital lease obligations, current portion 260 9,665 Loans payable, current portion 3,383 8,476 Total Current Liabilities 3,692,366 3,009,925 Loans payable, net of current portion - 17,481 Contract obligations, net of current portion 445,295 - Convertible note payable, net of current portion, net of discount of $0 and $500,000, respectively - - Derivative liability 6,617,284 7,415,000 Total liabilities 10,754,945 10,442,406 Series-A Convertible Preferred Shares, net of no discount and $351,000, no par value, none and 351,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively - - Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Deficit Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,066,564 and 38,522,034 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 45,067 38,522 Additional paid-in-capital 28,459,378 9,077,690 Accumulated deficit (32,987,605 ) (15,442,401 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit (4,483,160 ) (6,326,189 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 6,271,785 $ 4,116,217

GENERATION ALPHA, INC.

(FORMERLY SOLIS TEK INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)