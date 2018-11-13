GIGA Data Centers Ramps-Up Executive Sales Team To Drive Hyper-Scale Facility Growth

New Hires Bring Skill and Passion Needed to Convey a More Efficient Data Center Model, Consuming Less Energy and Passing Savings to Customers

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers, LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, announced multiple new hires to its sales management team. The staff enhancements closely follow the company’s new data center opening announcement and will serve as the catalyst for attracting new clients into the Mooresville, NC data center facility as well as the 14 additional data centers that GIGA plans to build over the next three years in Tier 1 & 2 city locations.

“Many businesses are seeking hyper-converged and high-performance computing without the enormous cost typically associated with traditional data center and colocation offerings,” said Jake Ring, President, and CEO, GIGA. “GIGA’s facilities incorporate a unique cooling system that supports rack-power densities up to 50kW and a PUE of 1.15, these are the documented facts our new sales team will convey to our customers. I am excited to welcome David Poller and Michael Shaw to the GIGA team as they have the sales management experience and ability required to help build a dynamic company that is poised to set new standards of performance in the data center industry.”

David Poller joins GIGA as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Poller will be responsible for forecasting and revenue growth, providing strategic leadership to develop new business in retail and wholesale markets, creating the company’s channel and reseller programs as well as continuing to build the sales team with approximately 20 new hires. Prior to joining the company, Poller held the position of Vice President of Sales at En Pointe Technologies/PCM for over a decade in the Atlanta, GA area where he established a long track record of aligning sales strategy with business objectives to consistently exceed revenue and profitability targets.

“In the data center market, there is ‘same as’ or ‘unique’," said Poller. “GIGA is truly unique because they have removed the complexity for contracting data center services and have the ability to save customers 20% to 60% in operations costs, by leveraging one of the lowest PUE ratings in the industry. I’m eager to start contributing to a company that displays such integrity and is poised to redesign the data center industry.”

Michael Shaw joins GIGA as New Business Development Manager for the wholesale market. In his new role, Shaw will focus on the consultative selling of colocation services in support of medium and enterprise companies seeking to deploy cloud, network & managed services, also handling price negotiations with a focus on value-based selling, positioning the core differentiators of GIGA as well as closing new logos from across the country. Prior to joining GIGA, Shaw held the position of Founding Partner at Principal Real Estate Partners, LLC for over a decade, where he was the leader in Commercial Real Estate & Technology Advisory Services. He has previously demonstrated his experience helping customers secure colocations by delivering analytic market research on targeted states and cities, developing new facilities and services, structuring commercial and economic development deals as well as negotiating economic development incentives with governmental entities.

“Having achieved a Top 3% Miller Heiman Sales Excellence Assessment and over a decade of wholesale consolidation strategies, build-to-suit as well as sale/leaseback in the data center industry, I have seen many facility offers, and GIGA exceeds them all in value and price,” Shaw said. “I am proud to be a part of the GIGA family and within a company that will dramatically change the payment model for hyper-scale computing services.”

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of constructing facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

