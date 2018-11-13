13/11/2018 12:02:00

GIGA Data Centers Ramps-Up Executive Sales Team To Drive Hyper-Scale Facility Growth

New Hires Bring Skill and Passion Needed to Convey a More Efficient Data Center Model, Consuming Less Energy and Passing Savings to Customers

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers, LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, announced multiple new hires to its sales management team. The staff enhancements closely follow the company’s new data center opening announcement and will serve as the catalyst for attracting new clients into the Mooresville, NC data center facility as well as the 14 additional data centers that GIGA plans to build over the next three years in Tier 1 & 2 city locations.

“Many businesses are seeking hyper-converged and high-performance computing without the enormous cost typically associated with traditional data center and colocation offerings,” said Jake Ring, President, and CEO, GIGA. “GIGA’s facilities incorporate a unique cooling system that supports rack-power densities up to 50kW and a PUE of 1.15, these are the documented facts our new sales team will convey to our customers. I am excited to welcome David Poller and Michael Shaw to the GIGA team as they have the sales management experience and ability required to help build a dynamic company that is poised to set new standards of performance in the data center industry.”

David Poller joins GIGA as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Poller will be responsible for forecasting and revenue growth, providing strategic leadership to develop new business in retail and wholesale markets, creating the company’s channel and reseller programs as well as continuing to build the sales team with approximately 20 new hires. Prior to joining the company, Poller held the position of Vice President of Sales at En Pointe Technologies/PCM for over a decade in the Atlanta, GA area where he established a long track record of aligning sales strategy with business objectives to consistently exceed revenue and profitability targets. 

“In the data center market, there is ‘same as’ or ‘unique’," said Poller. “GIGA is truly unique because they have removed the complexity for contracting data center services and have the ability to save customers 20% to 60% in operations costs, by leveraging one of the lowest PUE ratings in the industry. I’m eager to start contributing to a company that displays such integrity and is poised to redesign the data center industry.”

Michael Shaw joins GIGA as New Business Development Manager for the wholesale market. In his new role, Shaw will focus on the consultative selling of colocation services in support of medium and enterprise companies seeking to deploy cloud, network & managed services, also handling price negotiations with a focus on value-based selling, positioning the core differentiators of GIGA as well as closing new logos from across the country. Prior to joining GIGA, Shaw held the position of Founding Partner at Principal Real Estate Partners, LLC for over a decade, where he was the leader in Commercial Real Estate & Technology Advisory Services. He has previously demonstrated his experience helping customers secure colocations by delivering analytic market research on targeted states and cities, developing new facilities and services, structuring commercial and economic development deals as well as negotiating economic development incentives with governmental entities.

“Having achieved a Top 3% Miller Heiman Sales Excellence Assessment and over a decade of wholesale consolidation strategies, build-to-suit as well as sale/leaseback in the data center industry, I have seen many facility offers, and GIGA exceeds them all in value and price,” Shaw said. “I am proud to be a part of the GIGA family and within a company that will dramatically change the payment model for hyper-scale computing services.”

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of constructing facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

8ce8ebf644_GIGA.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
50
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Black Box Corporation (BBOX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BBOX Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Pernix Therapeutics, Hallador Energy, Vince Holding, Tuesday Morning, Information Services Group, and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:31
Brunswick files Initial Form 10 Registration Statement in connection with its planned separation of Fitness Division
12:30
Calm Increases Offline Presence with Retail Rollout, Investment in XpresSpa Group Inc.
12:28
Magic Delivers Record-Breaking Revenues of $72 Million for the Third Quarter of 2018 with 10% Year over Year Growth
12:27
Aptinyx Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights
12:25
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xylem, RigNet, ATA, Goosehead Insurance, Full House Resorts, and Rocky Brands — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:23
Net Asset Value(s)
12:20
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Calix, Majesco, Era Group, Strattec Security, Safety, Income and Growth, and Herbalife LTD — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:10
Verano Doubles Down with Double Barrel Exclusive Partnership

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 12:51:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-13 13:51:11 - 2018-11-13 12:51:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY