Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option for Notes due 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) (the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with its previously disclosed registered public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% notes due 2023 (the “Initial Notes”) that closed November 6, 2018, the underwriters of such offering have fully exercised and closed their over-allotment option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 6.125% notes due 2023 (the “Option Notes” and together with the Initial Notes, the “Notes”). The Company received approximately $7.3 million in additional net proceeds from the sale of the Option Notes, for a total of approximately $55.5 million in net proceeds, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Janney Montgomery Scott acted as joint book-running managers for this offering. Ladenburg Thalmann acted as lead manager for this offering. William Blair, J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC, National Securities Corporation and Wedbush Securities acted as co-managers for this offering.

The Notes trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “GLADD”.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund new investment opportunities, and for other general corporate purposes.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The prospectus supplement, dated November 1, 2018, and the accompanying prospectus, dated February 1, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The offering was conducted as a public offering under the Company's effective shelf registration filed with the SEC (File No. 333-

208637). To obtain a copy of the final prospectus supplement for this offering and the accompanying prospectus, please contact: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 (telephone number 1-800-966-1559).

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s intentions and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These statements relate to the offering of Notes and the anticipated use of the net proceeds by the Company. No assurance can be given that the transaction discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of net proceeds, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a description of certain risks to which the Company is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s filings with the SEC (accessible at www.sec.gov).

