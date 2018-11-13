13/11/2018 22:19:52

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the November 19, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) securities between September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cocrystal investors have until November 19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or around March 12, 2018, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. changed its name to Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. And on September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” involving three public companies, including BioZone. On this news, Cocrystal’s share price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased shares of Cocrystal, you may move the Court no later than November 19, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

