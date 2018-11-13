GWG Holdings Announces New Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GWGH), a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry, announced that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after the U.S. markets close. The Company will then host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 15 to discuss the results.

The webcast will give viewers audio and access to PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. To register for the call and webcast, go to https://get.gwgh.com/q32018webcastinvite .

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it can be accessed at https://get.gwgh.com/q32018webcast .

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry and beyond. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering them more than $525 million for their policies since 2006. GWG Life owns a portfolio valued at $1.85 billion in face value of policy benefits as of June 30, 2018. Life Epigenetics is commercializing epigenetic technology to transform life insurance underwriting and risk assessment. YouSurance , a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added digital ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

