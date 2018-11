Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q3 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 20, 2018

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 before market open on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. EST to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-855-223-7309 in North America, or 647-788-4929 from other locations, and requesting Conference ID 2546617. A recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website one day after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (

www.hamiltonthorne.ltd

)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

