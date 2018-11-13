13/11/2018 18:30:00

Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages

Updates include improved publishing and an easier way to monitor and engage with audiences via new LinkedIn Notifications API that helps Hootsuite customers further succeed with social

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the leader in social media management trusted by more than 17 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000, announced today a deeper collaboration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. Hootsuite will be the first partner to build on LinkedIn's new Notifications API, empowering the more than 30 million companies on LinkedIn with more ways to help manage and maximize engagement on their Pages. The added capabilities within Hootsuite will enable customers to further build their brands, strengthen customer relationships and drive business results on LinkedIn.

"Hootsuite worked closely with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to make it easier for our customers to drive engagement and succeed with social on LinkedIn," said Stefan Krepiakevich, VP of Strategic Alliances, Hootsuite. "As a strategic partner of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, we're thrilled to be the first social media management platform to build off LinkedIn's Notifications API to deliver added value to our customers."

Effective today, customers will also be able to leverage this enhanced product integration to schedule and publish video directly from Hootsuite and directly @mention Pages in LinkedIn posts to encourage audiences to engage with their company and tagged partners—all within a new streamlined re-authentication process. And coming later this month, Hootsuite Professional, Team, Business and Enterprise customers will be able to monitor what audiences are saying about their LinkedIn content and respond to public comments on posts through Hootsuite.

With more than 590 million professionals, LinkedIn is a powerful way for business professionals to connect with companies, receive the latest updates and industry news, research products and service offerings, and learn more about available job opportunities. As a result, LinkedIn Pages represents a significant business opportunity. Organizations that post on LinkedIn Pages at least once monthly, gain followers six times faster than those who don't.

More information on the value of LinkedIn Pages integration within Hootsuite can be found here.

More Information:

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leading social media management platform, trusted by more than 17 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

Contact:

Samantha Falk, @samantha_falk

Corporate Communications

media@hootsuite.com 

HootsuiteLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:44
SETDA Honors Rick Snyder, Governor and Brian Whiston, the late Superintendent of Public Instruction, Michigan with 2018 State Policy Maker of the Year Award
18:30
Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages
18:21
AssetMark Unveils WealthBuilderSM, a Dynamic Online Investment and Planning Experience, and Updated Investor Portal for Online Account Access
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
18:06
The World's Largest Food Competition Crowns Ten New Champions
18:05
Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions
18:05
Stella Connect Optimizes Zendesk Integration to Leverage New Customer Timeline Feature
18:04
PDAC 2019 Awards Honour Industry Leaders
18:02
360 Advanced advises clients on AICPA updates on cybersecurity for SOC reporting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 19:03:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-13 20:03:21 - 2018-11-13 19:03:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY