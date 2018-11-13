13/11/2018 12:06:00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

“Steady Growth and Near Doubling of Year-to-Date Cash Flow to $8.1 million; 

Reaffirm 2018 AEBITDA Target of $14 million”

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American LLC: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights:

  • Cash flows provided by operating activities were $8.1 million year-to-date, up $4.0 million or 97% from the same period of 2017.

  • Net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $16.7 million and $49.6 million, respectively, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5%, and $2.6 million, or 5%, respectively, from the same prior year periods. Absent the implementation of ASC 606, net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 would have been $18.1 million and $54.4 million, respectively, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, and $2.2 million, or 4%, respectively, from the same prior year periods.

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“AEBITDA”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, a $0.6 million, or 15%, decrease and $1.7 million, or 20%, increase, respectively, from the same prior year periods.

  • Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, and $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, and $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same prior year periods, respectively.

Commenting on the third quarter, Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, said, “InfuSystem continued its solid 2018 year-to-date performance during the third quarter. We are making strong progress and gaining traction on our strategic initiatives that we believe will lead to significant oncology market share gains in 2019. This includes the introduction during the third quarter of InfuSystem Mobile, a “first of its kind” mobile application to enhance safety and communication. Also setting us up strong for 2019 is our continuing success in winning new business for InfuBLOCK, our highly effective alternative to opioid pain management.”

“As was the case in the second quarter, the year-over-year comparisons are difficult and can obscure the progress we believe InfuSystem is making in improving its operations and future prospects.  In addition to the revenue reporting changes required by ASC 606, the sharp adjustments to our business that began in 2017 and continue in 2018, have resulted in some choppy quarterly financial reports.  The underlying direction, however, is very positive with evidence of this reflected in the company’s steady growth, our much stronger operating cash flow, and in our confidence that we will achieve substantially improved 2018 year-end adjusted EBITDA results.”

Mr. DiIorio continued, “InfuSystem’s board of directors and management team are focused on strategies that will deliver substantial long-term value creation for shareholders while ensuring superior care and service to our customers.  In the recently completed third quarter, we were successful in eliminating a long-running distraction to our business plan, when we won a contested proxy fight and then used our strong cash flow and improved banking relationship to execute a significant repurchase of outstanding shares.  With the company’s much improved financial condition, we have been able to both invest in future growth opportunities and execute year-to-date stock repurchases totaling $10.3 million, approximately 14% of our outstanding shares.”

Implementation of ASC 606

:

Effective January 1, 2018, InfuSystem adopted, on a modified retrospective approach, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”). The effect of this change is to remove from reported revenue, for periods beginning on the effective date, the amount the Company recorded as a provision for doubtful accounts (“Bad Debt”) during such period. The adoption on a modified retrospective approach means that the Company will not restate its financials for the periods prior to the adoption of ASC 606.

The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in a reclassification of $1.5 million and $4.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. These amounts, which previously would have been reported as Bad Debt on the Company’s income statement, are instead reflected as reductions in reported net revenues - rentals.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Gregory Schulte, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our continuing success in better managing our pump fleet, improving collections from our third-party payors, and generally improving our operating efficiencies and expenses can be seen in InfuSystem’s significantly improved cash flows and our much-strengthened banking relationship.”

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $8.1 million, a 97% increase compared with cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 of $4.1 million. The Company has utilized this year-to-date increase in operating cash to increase its net investment in medical equipment and property by $2.7 million and reduce its net outflows for financing activities by $1.7 million, despite financing $1.7 million of stock repurchases through internal cash flows. 

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $16.7 million, a $0.9 million decrease, or 5%, compared to $17.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Absent the aforementioned implementation of ASC 606, total net revenues would have been $18.1 million, a $0.6 million increase, or 3%, compared to the same prior year period. In addition, net revenues - rentals, absent the implementation of ASC 606, would have been $15.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1%, compared to the same prior year period and net revenues from product sales were $2.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 28%, compared to the same period of 2017.

Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $49.6 million, a $2.6 million decrease, or 5%, compared to $52.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Absent the implementation of ASC 606, total net revenues would have been $54.4 million, a $2.2 million increase, or 4%, compared to the same prior year period. In addition, net revenues - rentals, absent the implementation of ASC 606, would have been $47.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4%, compared to the same prior year period and net revenues from product sales were $7.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the same period of 2017.

The net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, and $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, and $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same prior year periods, respectively. AEBITDA was $3.3 million and $10.0 million for the three and nine month ended September 30, 2018, respectively, a $0.6 million, or 15%, decrease and $1.7 million, or 20%, increase, respectively, compared to the same prior year periods. The quarterly net income decrease was primarily driven by increased Bad Debt and cost of revenues due to decreased margins on selective disposable supplies and increased labor servicing expenses on pump demand, decreased amortization of fully amortized intangible assets, and net increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily due to increases in stock compensation expense, incentive bonus accrual and increased costs related to the annual shareholder meeting. These decreases to net income were partially offset by increased net revenues and decreased income tax provision.

The year-to-date net income increase was primarily driven by increased net revenues and decreased amortization of fully amortized intangible assets and selling and marketing expenses, and net increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily due to increases in stock compensation expense, incentive bonus accrual, and increased costs related to the annual shareholder meeting. These increases to net income were partially offset by increased cost of revenues due to decreased margins on selective disposable supplies and increased labor servicing expenses on pump demand and decreased income tax benefit from prior year.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter results. Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory Schulte, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance and answer questions from the financial community. The conference call may also include a discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. To participate in this call, please dial in toll-free (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773. Additionally, a Web replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10126158, through November 20, 2018.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because they allow them to understand and compare the Company's operating results during the current periods to the prior year periods in a more consistent manner. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information in order to enhance readers’ understanding of its consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the corresponding GAAP financial measures are presented so as to not imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included later in the appendixes attached in this release.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s stock is traded on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol INFU.

Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary results, which are not final until the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 is filed. In addition, certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance, including the preliminary financial results contained in this press release. In connection with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company is identifying certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential changes in overall healthcare reimbursement, including Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (“CMS”) competitive bidding and fee schedule reductions, sequestration, concentration of customers, increased focus on early detection of cancer, competitive treatments, dependency on Medicare Supplier Number, availability of chemotherapy drugs, global financial conditions, changes and enforcement of state and federal laws, natural forces, competition, dependency on suppliers, risks in acquisitions & joint ventures, U.S. Healthcare Reform, relationships with healthcare professionals and organizations, technological changes related to infusion therapy, the Company’s ability to implement information technology improvements and to respond to technological changes, dependency on websites and intellectual property, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired businesses, dependency on key personnel, dependency on banking relations and the ability to comply with Credit Facility covenants, and other risks associated with its common stock, as well as any litigation to which the Company may be involved in from time to time; and other risk factors as discussed in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our annual report on Form 10-K is available on the SEC’s EDGAR website at www.sec.gov, and a copy may also be obtained by contacting the Company. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at

www.infusystem.com

.

 

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 

 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

S

(UNAUDITED)

 

  

As of

  

September 30,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

  

2018

   

2017

 
     
     

ASSETS

    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $3,882  $3,469 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,769 and $6,514 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively  10,043   11,385 
Inventories  1,985   1,764 
Other current assets    1,303     1,049 
     
Total Current assets  17,213   17,667 
Medical equipment held for sale or rental  2,214   1,567 
Medical equipment in rental service, net of accumulated depreciation  21,932   23,369 
Property & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  1,494   1,633 
Intangible assets, net  21,002   24,514 
Other assets    137     131 
     
Total assets $  63,992  $  68,881 
     

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $7,059  $5,516 
Capital lease liability, current  101   505 
Current portion of long-term debt  4,775   3,039 
Other current liabilities    2,727     3,414 
     
Total current liabilities  14,662   12,474 
Long-term debt, net of current portion  28,661   25,352 
Capital lease liability, long-term  -   33 
Deferred income taxes  62   62 
Other long-term liabilities    -      7 
     
Total liabilities $  43,385  $  37,928 
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued  -   - 
Common stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 23,050,984 and 19,565,091, respectively, as of September 30, 2018 and 22,978,398 and 22,780,738, respectively, as of December 31, 2017  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  83,058   92,584 
Retained deficit    (62,453)    (61,633)
     
Total Stockholders’ equity    20,607     30,953 
     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $  63,992  $  68,881 
     
     
     

 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30

 

September 30

  

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

 
Net revenues:       
Rentals$13,773  $15,322  $42,246  $45,228 
Product Sales 2,904   2,266   7,329   6,956 
Net revenues 16,677   17,588   49,575   52,184 
        
Cost of revenues:       
Cost of revenues — Product, service and supply costs 4,896   4,452   14,180   13,612 
Cost of revenues — Pump depreciation and disposals 2,233   2,095   6,221   6,541 
        
Gross profit 9,548   11,041   29,174   32,031 
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses:       
Provision for doubtful accounts -   1,274   -   4,456 
Amortization of intangibles 1,160   1,384   3,512   4,182 
Selling and marketing 2,323   2,262   6,950   7,443 
General and administrative 6,160   5,561   18,423   18,451 
        
Total selling, general and administrative 9,643   10,481   28,885   34,532 
        
Operating (loss) income (95)  560   289   (2,501)
Other expense:       
Interest expense (370)  (354)  (981)  (1,015)
Other expense (9)  (8)  (19)  (111)
        
(Loss) income before income taxes (474)  198   (711)  (3,627)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (45)  (327)  (109)  914 
Net loss$(519) $(129) $(820) $(2,713)
        
Net loss per share:       
Basic and diluted$(0.03) $(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.12)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 20,672,688   22,755,976   22,043,213   22,725,806 
        
        
        

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30

(in thousands)

 

2018

   

2017

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

$8,095  $4,102 
    

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

   
Purchase of medical equipment and property (4,962)  (2,829)
Proceeds from sale of medical equipment and property 2,900   3,518 

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 (2,062)  689 
    

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

   
Principal payments on revolving credit facility, term loans and capital lease obligations (5,048)  (35,769)
Cash proceeds from credit facility 9,660   28,317 
Debt issuance costs (27)  (38)
Common stock repurchased to satisfy statutory withholding on employee   
stock based compensation plans (5)  (27)
Common stock repurchased as part of Repurchase Program (10,291)  - 
Cash proceeds from stock plans 91   131 

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 (5,620)  (7,386)
    

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 413   (2,595)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 3,469   3,398 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$3,882  $803 
    
    
    

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA:

        
  

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

  

September 30,

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

  

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

 
         
GAAP net loss $(519) $(129) $(820) $(2,713)
Adjustments:        
Interest expense  370   354   981   1,015 
Income tax expense (benefit)  45   327   109   (914)
Depreciation  1,626   1,766   4,879   5,166 
Amortization  1,160   1,384   3,512   4,182 
         

Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

$

 

 

2,682

  

$

 

 

3,702

  

$

 

 

8,661

  

$

 

 

6,736

 
         
Stock related costs  288   132   679   450 
Restatement Costs  -   -   -   28 
Early termination fees for capital leases  -   (10)  -   292 
Shareholder costs  87   -   234   200 
Strategic alternatives and other costs  157   -   197   - 
Exited facility costs  -   -   44   - 
Management reorganization/transition costs  72   42   209   661 
 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

 

 

3,286

  

$

 

 

3,866

  

$

 

 

10,024

  

$

 

 

8,367

 
         
         
GAAP Net Revenues $16,677  $17,588  $49,575  $52,184 
Adjustments:        
Bad Debt expense  1,467   -   4,804   - 
..

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenues

 

$

 

 

18,144

  

$

 

 

17,588

  

$

 

 

54,379

  

$

 

 

52,184

 

GAAP Gross Profit

  

 

9,548

   

 

11,041

   

 

29,174

   

 

32,031

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

  

18.1

%

  

22.0

%

  

18.4

%

  

16.0

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenues.

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT

      
  

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(in thousands)

  

2018

   

2017

   

2017

 
       
Current Liabilities:      
Capital lease liability $101  $505  $584 
Current portion of Long-term debt 4,775   3,039   2,849 
Total Current Liabilities  4,876   3,544   3,433 
       
Long-Term Liabilities:      
Capital lease liability  -   33   101 
Long-term debt  28,661   25,352   26,535 
Total Long-term Liabilities  28,661   25,385   26,636 
       

Total Current and Long-Term Liabilities - GAAP Debt

  

33,537

   

28,929

   

30,069

 
       
Adjustments:      
Less: Cash and cash equivalents  (3,882)  (3,469)  (803)
       

Non-GAAP Total - Net Debt

 

$

29,655

  

$

25,460

  

$

29,266

 
       

CONTACT:   

Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700 

100.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
49
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Black Box Corporation (BBOX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BBOX Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:30
Calm Increases Offline Presence with Retail Rollout, Investment in XpresSpa Group Inc.
12:28
Magic Delivers Record-Breaking Revenues of $72 Million for the Third Quarter of 2018 with 10% Year over Year Growth
12:27
Aptinyx Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights
12:25
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xylem, RigNet, ATA, Goosehead Insurance, Full House Resorts, and Rocky Brands — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:23
Net Asset Value(s)
12:20
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Calix, Majesco, Era Group, Strattec Security, Safety, Income and Growth, and Herbalife LTD — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:10
Verano Doubles Down with Double Barrel Exclusive Partnership
12:07
MYDX RECRUITS MR. CANNABIS GROUP TO OPERATE COMPANY
12:06
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 12:48:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-13 13:48:10 - 2018-11-13 12:48:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY