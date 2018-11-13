InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

“Steady Growth and Near Doubling of Year-to-Date Cash Flow to $8.1 million;

Reaffirm 2018 AEBITDA Target of $14 million”

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American LLC: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights:

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $8.1 million year-to-date, up $4.0 million or 97% from the same period of 2017.

Net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $16.7 million and $49.6 million, respectively, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5%, and $2.6 million, or 5%, respectively, from the same prior year periods. Absent the implementation of ASC 606, net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 would have been $18.1 million and $54.4 million, respectively, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, and $2.2 million, or 4%, respectively, from the same prior year periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“AEBITDA”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, a $0.6 million, or 15%, decrease and $1.7 million, or 20%, increase, respectively, from the same prior year periods.

Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, and $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, and $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same prior year periods, respectively.

Commenting on the third quarter, Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, said, “InfuSystem continued its solid 2018 year-to-date performance during the third quarter. We are making strong progress and gaining traction on our strategic initiatives that we believe will lead to significant oncology market share gains in 2019. This includes the introduction during the third quarter of InfuSystem Mobile, a “first of its kind” mobile application to enhance safety and communication. Also setting us up strong for 2019 is our continuing success in winning new business for InfuBLOCK, our highly effective alternative to opioid pain management.”

“As was the case in the second quarter, the year-over-year comparisons are difficult and can obscure the progress we believe InfuSystem is making in improving its operations and future prospects. In addition to the revenue reporting changes required by ASC 606, the sharp adjustments to our business that began in 2017 and continue in 2018, have resulted in some choppy quarterly financial reports. The underlying direction, however, is very positive with evidence of this reflected in the company’s steady growth, our much stronger operating cash flow, and in our confidence that we will achieve substantially improved 2018 year-end adjusted EBITDA results.”

Mr. DiIorio continued, “InfuSystem’s board of directors and management team are focused on strategies that will deliver substantial long-term value creation for shareholders while ensuring superior care and service to our customers. In the recently completed third quarter, we were successful in eliminating a long-running distraction to our business plan, when we won a contested proxy fight and then used our strong cash flow and improved banking relationship to execute a significant repurchase of outstanding shares. With the company’s much improved financial condition, we have been able to both invest in future growth opportunities and execute year-to-date stock repurchases totaling $10.3 million, approximately 14% of our outstanding shares.”

Implementation of ASC 606 :

Effective January 1, 2018, InfuSystem adopted, on a modified retrospective approach, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”). The effect of this change is to remove from reported revenue, for periods beginning on the effective date, the amount the Company recorded as a provision for doubtful accounts (“Bad Debt”) during such period. The adoption on a modified retrospective approach means that the Company will not restate its financials for the periods prior to the adoption of ASC 606.

The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in a reclassification of $1.5 million and $4.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. These amounts, which previously would have been reported as Bad Debt on the Company’s income statement, are instead reflected as reductions in reported net revenues - rentals.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Gregory Schulte, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our continuing success in better managing our pump fleet, improving collections from our third-party payors, and generally improving our operating efficiencies and expenses can be seen in InfuSystem’s significantly improved cash flows and our much-strengthened banking relationship.”

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $8.1 million, a 97% increase compared with cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 of $4.1 million. The Company has utilized this year-to-date increase in operating cash to increase its net investment in medical equipment and property by $2.7 million and reduce its net outflows for financing activities by $1.7 million, despite financing $1.7 million of stock repurchases through internal cash flows.

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $16.7 million, a $0.9 million decrease, or 5%, compared to $17.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Absent the aforementioned implementation of ASC 606, total net revenues would have been $18.1 million, a $0.6 million increase, or 3%, compared to the same prior year period. In addition, net revenues - rentals, absent the implementation of ASC 606, would have been $15.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1%, compared to the same prior year period and net revenues from product sales were $2.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 28%, compared to the same period of 2017.

Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $49.6 million, a $2.6 million decrease, or 5%, compared to $52.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Absent the implementation of ASC 606, total net revenues would have been $54.4 million, a $2.2 million increase, or 4%, compared to the same prior year period. In addition, net revenues - rentals, absent the implementation of ASC 606, would have been $47.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4%, compared to the same prior year period and net revenues from product sales were $7.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the same period of 2017.

The net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, and $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, and $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same prior year periods, respectively. AEBITDA was $3.3 million and $10.0 million for the three and nine month ended September 30, 2018, respectively, a $0.6 million, or 15%, decrease and $1.7 million, or 20%, increase, respectively, compared to the same prior year periods. The quarterly net income decrease was primarily driven by increased Bad Debt and cost of revenues due to decreased margins on selective disposable supplies and increased labor servicing expenses on pump demand, decreased amortization of fully amortized intangible assets, and net increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily due to increases in stock compensation expense, incentive bonus accrual and increased costs related to the annual shareholder meeting. These decreases to net income were partially offset by increased net revenues and decreased income tax provision.

The year-to-date net income increase was primarily driven by increased net revenues and decreased amortization of fully amortized intangible assets and selling and marketing expenses, and net increased selling, general and administrative expenses primarily due to increases in stock compensation expense, incentive bonus accrual, and increased costs related to the annual shareholder meeting. These increases to net income were partially offset by increased cost of revenues due to decreased margins on selective disposable supplies and increased labor servicing expenses on pump demand and decreased income tax benefit from prior year.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter results. Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory Schulte, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance and answer questions from the financial community. The conference call may also include a discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. To participate in this call, please dial in toll-free (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773. Additionally, a Web replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10126158, through November 20, 2018.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

S

(UNAUDITED)

As of September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,882 $ 3,469 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,769 and $6,514 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 10,043 11,385 Inventories 1,985 1,764 Other current assets 1,303 1,049 Total Current assets 17,213 17,667 Medical equipment held for sale or rental 2,214 1,567 Medical equipment in rental service, net of accumulated depreciation 21,932 23,369 Property & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,494 1,633 Intangible assets, net 21,002 24,514 Other assets 137 131 Total assets $ 63,992 $ 68,881 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,059 $ 5,516 Capital lease liability, current 101 505 Current portion of long-term debt 4,775 3,039 Other current liabilities 2,727 3,414 Total current liabilities 14,662 12,474 Long-term debt, net of current portion 28,661 25,352 Capital lease liability, long-term - 33 Deferred income taxes 62 62 Other long-term liabilities - 7 Total liabilities $ 43,385 $ 37,928 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 23,050,984 and 19,565,091, respectively, as of September 30, 2018 and 22,978,398 and 22,780,738, respectively, as of December 31, 2017 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 83,058 92,584 Retained deficit (62,453 ) (61,633 ) Total Stockholders’ equity 20,607 30,953 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 63,992 $ 68,881

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30 September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues: Rentals $ 13,773 $ 15,322 $ 42,246 $ 45,228 Product Sales 2,904 2,266 7,329 6,956 Net revenues 16,677 17,588 49,575 52,184 Cost of revenues: Cost of revenues — Product, service and supply costs 4,896 4,452 14,180 13,612 Cost of revenues — Pump depreciation and disposals 2,233 2,095 6,221 6,541 Gross profit 9,548 11,041 29,174 32,031 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Provision for doubtful accounts - 1,274 - 4,456 Amortization of intangibles 1,160 1,384 3,512 4,182 Selling and marketing 2,323 2,262 6,950 7,443 General and administrative 6,160 5,561 18,423 18,451 Total selling, general and administrative 9,643 10,481 28,885 34,532 Operating (loss) income (95 ) 560 289 (2,501 ) Other expense: Interest expense (370 ) (354 ) (981 ) (1,015 ) Other expense (9 ) (8 ) (19 ) (111 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (474 ) 198 (711 ) (3,627 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (45 ) (327 ) (109 ) 914 Net loss $ (519 ) $ (129 ) $ (820 ) $ (2,713 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 20,672,688 22,755,976 22,043,213 22,725,806

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30 (in thousands) 2018 2017 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 8,095 $ 4,102 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of medical equipment and property (4,962 ) (2,829 ) Proceeds from sale of medical equipment and property 2,900 3,518 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,062 ) 689 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on revolving credit facility, term loans and capital lease obligations (5,048 ) (35,769 ) Cash proceeds from credit facility 9,660 28,317 Debt issuance costs (27 ) (38 ) Common stock repurchased to satisfy statutory withholding on employee stock based compensation plans (5 ) (27 ) Common stock repurchased as part of Repurchase Program (10,291 ) - Cash proceeds from stock plans 91 131 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,620 ) (7,386 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 413 (2,595 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,469 3,398 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,882 $ 803

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net loss $ (519 ) $ (129 ) $ (820 ) $ (2,713 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 370 354 981 1,015 Income tax expense (benefit) 45 327 109 (914 ) Depreciation 1,626 1,766 4,879 5,166 Amortization 1,160 1,384 3,512 4,182 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 2,682 $ 3,702 $ 8,661 $ 6,736 Stock related costs 288 132 679 450 Restatement Costs - - - 28 Early termination fees for capital leases - (10 ) - 292 Shareholder costs 87 - 234 200 Strategic alternatives and other costs 157 - 197 - Exited facility costs - - 44 - Management reorganization/transition costs 72 42 209 661 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,286 $ 3,866 $ 10,024 $ 8,367 GAAP Net Revenues $ 16,677 $ 17,588 $ 49,575 $ 52,184 Adjustments: Bad Debt expense 1,467 - 4,804 - .. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenues $ 18,144 $ 17,588 $ 54,379 $ 52,184 GAAP Gross Profit 9,548 11,041 29,174 32,031 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.1 % 22.0 % 18.4 % 16.0 %

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenues.

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT September 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2017 Current Liabilities: Capital lease liability $ 101 $ 505 $ 584 Current portion of Long-term debt 4,775 3,039 2,849 Total Current Liabilities 4,876 3,544 3,433 Long-Term Liabilities: Capital lease liability - 33 101 Long-term debt 28,661 25,352 26,535 Total Long-term Liabilities 28,661 25,385 26,636 Total Current and Long-Term Liabilities - GAAP Debt 33,537 28,929 30,069 Adjustments: Less: Cash and cash equivalents (3,882 ) (3,469 ) (803 ) Non-GAAP Total - Net Debt $ 29,655 $ 25,460 $ 29,266

