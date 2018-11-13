13/11/2018 21:35:10

INVESTOR UPDATE FOR VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: VISM), (the “Company”) today released an Investor Update from the Company:

In an effort to provide all of Visium’s shareholders and future investors with the most current information, Visium’s management team is providing an update to our announcement of September of 2018.

Through our acquisition of Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC (“TSSG”) in October 2018, we now operate a world-class cybersecurity/digital risk management company that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services which protect connected devices such as the Internet of Things, (“IoT”) and Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) systems, and mitigates cybersecurity risks. Our focus is on test and measurement (“T&M”), test and evaluation (“T&E”), and the cybersecurity of software and hardware platforms.

The TSSG acquisition provides us with capabilities to secure industrial systems from external penetration and internal threats through our proprietary IoT test platform, the Cyber Automated Test Bench (“CATB”). Our patented cyber toolsets and our world-class T&M and T&E platforms provide a visualization of threats which allows for timely and effective remediation of technology risks. In addition, we are quickly becoming the industry leader in cybersecurity curriculum development and training for IoT and IIoT cybersecurity.

Our proprietary CATB platform has the unique ability to analyze up to 500,000 IoT devices and/or data flows simultaneously. TSSG uses the CATB platform alongside Visium’s patented cyber toolsets in a proprietary cyber methodology that provides state-of-the-art Network Risk Assessments and Red Team services.

These cyber services enable our customers to make cybersecurity investments and risk mitigation plans based on the objective analysis of identified vulnerabilities and the prioritization of remediation tasks that are a natural result of our cyber assessment and visualizations.

Our capabilities enable us to quantify and benchmark cyber risk which includes (but is not limited to):

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bc7c485-ba5c-42c2-a8d3-c4efd81b73ff

This month we will be partnering with leading professional training and certification organizations in the US and Europe to advocate for and utilize our cybersecurity curriculum based on the latest approved ISO standards.

In addition, during this quarter, we will be engaging customers to deliver penetration testing and network risk assessment and other cybersecurity services.

In closing, we continue to focus on our accelerated growth track and remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all Visium stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Jamie Holcombe

CEO, Visium Technologies, Inc.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity, advancing technology and cybersecurity tools and services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, on their networks, in the cloud, and IoT.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc. 

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Financial Officer 

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

OTC PR Group Inc.

1825 NW Corporate Blvd. Suite 110

Boca Raton FL. 33431

Phone: 561-807-6350

