INVESTOR UPDATE FOR VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: VISM), (the “Company”) today released an Investor Update from the Company:

In an effort to provide all of Visium’s shareholders and future investors with the most current information, Visium’s management team is providing an update to our announcement of September of 2018.

Through our acquisition of Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC (“TSSG”) in October 2018, we now operate a world-class cybersecurity/digital risk management company that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services which protect connected devices such as the Internet of Things, (“IoT”) and Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) systems, and mitigates cybersecurity risks. Our focus is on test and measurement (“T&M”), test and evaluation (“T&E”), and the cybersecurity of software and hardware platforms.

The TSSG acquisition provides us with capabilities to secure industrial systems from external penetration and internal threats through our proprietary IoT test platform, the Cyber Automated Test Bench (“CATB”). Our patented cyber toolsets and our world-class T&M and T&E platforms provide a visualization of threats which allows for timely and effective remediation of technology risks. In addition, we are quickly becoming the industry leader in cybersecurity curriculum development and training for IoT and IIoT cybersecurity.

Our proprietary CATB platform has the unique ability to analyze up to 500,000 IoT devices and/or data flows simultaneously. TSSG uses the CATB platform alongside Visium’s patented cyber toolsets in a proprietary cyber methodology that provides state-of-the-art Network Risk Assessments and Red Team services.

These cyber services enable our customers to make cybersecurity investments and risk mitigation plans based on the objective analysis of identified vulnerabilities and the prioritization of remediation tasks that are a natural result of our cyber assessment and visualizations.

Our capabilities enable us to quantify and benchmark cyber risk which includes (but is not limited to):

This month we will be partnering with leading professional training and certification organizations in the US and Europe to advocate for and utilize our cybersecurity curriculum based on the latest approved ISO standards.

In addition, during this quarter, we will be engaging customers to deliver penetration testing and network risk assessment and other cybersecurity services.

In closing, we continue to focus on our accelerated growth track and remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all Visium stakeholders.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity, advancing technology and cybersecurity tools and services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, on their networks, in the cloud, and IoT.

