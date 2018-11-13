13/11/2018 19:59:44

Isodiol International Inc. & Brew Hub, LLC Announce Agreement for the Development of Hemp Beer and Related Functional Beverages

Brew Hub and Isodiol intend to capitalize on their unique industry positions as craft brewing and cannabidiol (CBD) product leaders to capture diverse product opportunities in the growing alternative beverage market with a focus on innovative proprietary hemp ingredients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc.(CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE: LB6B.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, IsoBev International Inc. (“IsoBev”), has executed an agreement with Brew Hub, LLC (“Brew Hub”) for the exclusive development and manufacturing of hemp, cannabis, hemp-derived, and cannabis-derived beverages in what the companies believe is among the most significant alternative beverage deals in the industry.

Brew Hub is an award-winning craft brewer and partner brewer for some of the most popular brands in craft brewing with the rare ability to maintain craft brewing standards at commercial scale.  Founded in 2012, Brew Hub operates through its taproom and pilot brewery in St. Louis, Missouri and its 100 bbl state-of-the art brewery in Lakeland, Florida.  At present, Brew Hub has a capacity of over 100,000 bbl per year with significant expansion capacity to meet future craft beer and alternative beverage demand.  

Brew Hub is led by a team of experienced professionals with over 100 years of combined industry experience, including its Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Schoen, and its Chief of Brewing Operations, James “Otto” Ottolini.  Mr. Schoen is a former Vice President of AB InBev (formerly Anheuser-Busch), and his specialties include brand strategy and architecture, new product innovation, and creative development and production.

Brew Hub is majority owned by The Yucaipa Companies, LLC (“Yucaipa”), which is an American private equity firm founded in 1986.  Yucaipa provides substantial financial strength, stability, and institutional support for Brew Hub’s short- and long-term business strategies.

“We consider Brew Hub to be the preeminent 'Partner' brewing company in the craft beer space and to be among the few brewers able to anticipate industry trends and educate distributors and customers as those trends develop,” said Marcos Agramont, Chief Executive Officer of Isodiol.  “Tim and Otto are true visionaries in every sense of the word, and we are pleased to be working with Yucaipa, an institutional fund that brings a storied history of successful investments in grocery and hospitality.”

Mr. Schoen stated, “Isodiol is a historical frontrunner in the CBD space and has pioneered many firsts in CBD beverages, including what we believe to be the first nanoemulsified CBD ingredient that is stable as a suspended hydrocarbon in water and water-based beverages.  Many industry competitors claim to have ‘water soluble’ CBD ingredients but are disingenuous about the water solubility of naturally hydrocarbon-based CBD.  However, Isodiol is unique in its pharmaceutical understanding of molecular CBD and its delivery methods.  This specialized competency makes Isodiol a logical fit as a development partner in the alternative beverage space.”

Under the terms of the agreement, IsoBev will own the proprietary brewing formulas and intellectual property related to the Products developed with Brew Hub, and Brew Hub will provide all brewing, packaging, distribution, and selling services for the IsoBev brands internationally.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc.

is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based consumer products and solutions.

Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/

Twitter:@Isodiolintlinc

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

604-409-4409

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hussey

media@isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

