KIDS II REIMAGINES LICENSING PARTNERSHIPS, CREATES NEW EXPERIENCES FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS WITH ICONIC BRANDS

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids II, the global infant, baby, and toddler product company, is taking its licensing partnerships to a deeper level to create products that offer a more authentic consumer experience with brands such as Sesame Street, Ford, and Disney.

“Kids II is going beyond the traditional approach seen in most licensed products to co-imagining solutions with our licensing partners so that we can create something synergistic and new that provides true value to the millennial parent,” said Karen Neblett, SVP Customer & Strategic Partnerships.

Kids II has adopted a product design and development approach that synthesizes the license partner’s brand story, voice, and insights with Kids II’s category expertise, award-winning design team, and ecosystem partners to create products bring the brand story to life in tiny hands. An example of this approach is Kids II’s upcoming line of baby toys and gear featuring the beloved Sesame Street characters.

“The Sesame Street brand strongly aligns with the Kids II purpose to bring brighter futures to families by making it easier for parents to create more tiny wins,” said Neblett. “Sesame Street has been igniting childhood imaginations for decades and we are excited about the opportunities to foster fun and developmental play through products featuring these iconic characters.”

To develop these new products, the Kids II team immersed themselves in the Sesame Street brand, utilizing creative, curricular, and marketing insights to create a unique voice for the new Bright Starts™ line. The line will focus on the infant to toddler category and include nursery products, baby and wooden toys, bouncers, walkers, and door jumpers. Kids II unveiled concepts for this new Bright Starts product line at the Kind + Jugend trade fair in Cologne, Germany in late September.

In conjunction with Sesame Street’s anniversary theme, “This is My Street,” Bright Starts is connecting back to the nostalgic Sesame Street parent with the theme “One street. A world of possibilities.” The fun and delightful line, featuring one of the world’s most celebrated childhood brands, is expected to roll out to retailers in the third quarter of 2019.

Both Kids II and Sesame Street are approaching 50-years of entertaining and engaging children.

Kids II brought the power of the Ford F-150 to playtime in 2017 with the successful Bright Starts™ 3 Ways to Play Walker™ and is proud to bring Ford’s ingenuity to an expanded line of Ford-themed Bright Starts™ products in 2019. A longtime licensing partner with Disney through its Disney® Baby line, Kids II and Disney have adopted this new approach, which will be evident in new Bright Starts™ products around the beloved Toy Story franchise coming 2019.

Kids II®, Inc. is a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids II brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein™, Bright Starts™, and Ingenuity™. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids II spans globally with 15 offices in five continents serving customers in more than 72 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for nearly 50 years. Led by CEO Ryan Gunnigle, it operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company's growing success.

